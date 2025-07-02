Renato Moicano gets honest with himself in first statement since UFC 317 loss: ‘I need to get better’

Renato Moicano knows he needs to get better after his UFC 317 loss to Beneil Dariush.

Moicano met Dariush on the event’s main card. At the time, Dariush was ranked No. 9 at lightweight, and Moicano No. 11, so it was a big fight for the division. It was also Moicano’s opportunity to rebound from a quick loss to Islam Makhachev in a short-notice title fight earlier this year.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go his way. Instead, the Brazilian lost a clear-cut unanimous decision to his experienced foe, falling onto a two-fight skid in the process.

Moicano kept fairly quiet in the immediate aftermath of UFC 317, but several days later, took to social media to react.