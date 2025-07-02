Renato Moicano gets honest with himself in first statement since UFC 317 loss: ‘I need to get better’
Renato Moicano knows he needs to get better after his UFC 317 loss to Beneil Dariush.
Moicano met Dariush on the event’s main card. At the time, Dariush was ranked No. 9 at lightweight, and Moicano No. 11, so it was a big fight for the division. It was also Moicano’s opportunity to rebound from a quick loss to Islam Makhachev in a short-notice title fight earlier this year.
Unfortunately, it didn’t go his way. Instead, the Brazilian lost a clear-cut unanimous decision to his experienced foe, falling onto a two-fight skid in the process.
Moicano kept fairly quiet in the immediate aftermath of UFC 317, but several days later, took to social media to react.
Renato Moicano issues statement on UFC 317 loss
“What’s up, everybody? Thank you so much for the support,” Moicano said in a video. “Tonight was not my night. I got a little bit tired, but Dariush executed a very good game plan in the second round. He took me down. I need to get way better on the takedown defense.
“It is what it is,” he added. “I have to get back to the gym training. I know it’s all bullshit, everything that I will say. Like, ‘F*ck.’ Nobody f*cking cares,’ but I am just trying to say that I am healthy, I’m good, and thank you for the support.
“I need to get back. I need to get better, and I will.”
Despite his recent losses, Moicano is still ranked No. 12 in the lightweight division. That’s thanks in large part to his recent victories Benoit Saint Denis, Jalin Turner, Drew Dober, and Brad Riddell. He will need some time to heal up after his UFC 317 loss, but can expect a top-15 foe in his return. Somebody like Michael Chandler, who is riding three-straight losses to Paddy Pimblett, Charles Oliveira, and Dustin Poirier, would seemingly fit the bill.
