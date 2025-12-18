Jake Paul sends direct message to Anthony Joshua ahead of boxing match: ‘Let’s go to war’

Jake Paul has sent a clear message to Anthony Joshua ahead of their highly anticipated fight on Friday.

Paul is set to take on Joshua in an intriguing heavyweight fight, which is a massive step-up in competition for the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer. Heading into the bout, many expect Joshua to make quick work of Paul and get a knockout early; however, some have wondered how seriously Joshua is taking it.

Ahead of their bout on Friday, Jake Paul sent a clear message to Anthony Joshua and said he wants his hardest punches.

“Let’s f*****g go, bro, let’s put on a show for the fans, let’s go to war,” Paul said at the press conference. “Men have done crazier things throughout human history. This is the modern-day gladiator sport. This is what we are here to do, to f**k each other up. I want his hardest punches, I want there to be no excuses, when it’s all said and done. And let’s f*****g kill each other.”

Paul wants Joshua on his A-Game, as even if he is, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer believes he has all the tools to pull off the stunning upset.

Anthony Joshua is gunning for a KO against Jake Paul

With Jake Paul wanting the hardest punches possible from Anthony Joshua, the former heavyweight champ is more than ready to deliver.

In the lead-up to the fight, Joshua said he’s gunning for the KO as there’s no anti-knockout clause, as some thought.

“I really understand where they’re coming from, I understand, I get it,” Joshua said to TMZ Sports. “I know the expectations and demands these fans have. And I respect it. If I didn’t respect it, I’d be honest with you and say, ‘No they’re talking rubbish,’ but I do. I do get it because I hold myself in that same regard, so I need to (KO Jake) and that’s my intention, to seek and destroy.”

Joshua is 28-4 as a pro and coming off a KO loss to Daniel Dubois. He’s a two-time unified heavyweight champion. Jake Paul, meanwhile, is 12-1 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. back in June.