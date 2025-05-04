Reinier de Ridder calls for showdown with Sean Strickland after UFC Des Moines

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder has called for a showdown with Sean Strickland after his win at UFC Des Moines.

Since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Reinier de Ridder has looked like an absolute machine. That was especially true in his co-main event contest with Bo Nickal last night. He looked dominant from start to finish, and he was eventually able to secure the finish as a result of some really nasty knees that the American wrestling sensation simply couldn’t handle.

In truth, he’s been a breath of fresh air in the middleweight division since his arrival. Of course, many have already started to question what could be next for de Ridder, which is hardly surprising. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding him and what he could potentially achieve, with some thinking that he could hold the keys to victory against the elite at 185 pounds.

In his post-fight interview, de Ridder doubled down on his plan to fight Sean Strickland in order to continue proving himself in the striking department.