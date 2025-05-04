William Scull angers fans with post-fight comments following Canelo Alvarez bout

William Scull Upsets Fans

After the heavily criticized matchup with Canelo Alvarez, William Scull was interviewed by FightHubTV. Scull baffled fans by expressing his belief that he should’ve had his hand raised (via MMAMania.com).

“Yes, I totally felt like I had won,” Scull told FightHubTV in Spanish. “After the fifth round, I was already winning the fight. That’s why I kept up the work I was doing, because honestly, if he’s not hitting me, why would I risk it?”

Scull then reacted to the criticism by claiming that Alvarez did even less in the fight.

“Yes, the comments were that I was moving and throwing a few counters, but my counters were effective,” he added. “Canelo deserves my respect, but he threw less than me, and was less effective than me.”

The comments rubbed a slew of fans the wrong way. X user “@yoindxgo” made it clear that Scull’s claim doesn’t sit well with them.

“Scull thought he was winning after all he did was run.”

Another X user, “@Memo_Rias” was baffled that Scull felt he deserved to be awarded the victory.

“Scull dancing all over the ring and thinking he is winning.”

Alvarez vs. Scull concluded the Riyadh Season portion of boxing this weekend. Many felt underwhelmed by Friday’s “Fatal Fury” event, which featured Rolly Romero scoring a massive upset win over Ryan Garcia. There is one more boxing event before the weekend is out, and it’s Naoya Inoue taking on Ramon Cardenas in a fight that many are hoping can salvage the weekend.