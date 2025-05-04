William Scull angers fans with post-fight comments following Canelo Alvarez bout

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

William Scull has turned some heads, not just with the lack of action in his undisputed super middleweight title fight with Canelo Alvarez, but with his post-fight comments.

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull

Scull was the IBF titleholder going into his clash with Alvarez this past Saturday. Many didn’t know what to expect from the matchup other than a likely win for Alvarez, but fans were left feeling their low expectations weren’t even met. Alvarez vs. Scull lacked significant action for 12 rounds, and Alvarez won the fight via unanimous decision.

While the bout itself left a lot to be desired, it was Scull’s comments after the fight that left fans scratching their heads.

William Scull Upsets Fans

After the heavily criticized matchup with Canelo Alvarez, William Scull was interviewed by FightHubTV. Scull baffled fans by expressing his belief that he should’ve had his hand raised (via MMAMania.com).

“Yes, I totally felt like I had won,” Scull told FightHubTV in Spanish. “After the fifth round, I was already winning the fight. That’s why I kept up the work I was doing, because honestly, if he’s not hitting me, why would I risk it?”

Scull then reacted to the criticism by claiming that Alvarez did even less in the fight.

“Yes, the comments were that I was moving and throwing a few counters, but my counters were effective,” he added. “Canelo deserves my respect, but he threw less than me, and was less effective than me.”

The comments rubbed a slew of fans the wrong way. X user “@yoindxgo” made it clear that Scull’s claim doesn’t sit well with them.

“Scull thought he was winning after all he did was run.”

Another X user, “@Memo_Rias” was baffled that Scull felt he deserved to be awarded the victory.

“Scull dancing all over the ring and thinking he is winning.”

Alvarez vs. Scull concluded the Riyadh Season portion of boxing this weekend. Many felt underwhelmed by Friday’s “Fatal Fury” event, which featured Rolly Romero scoring a massive upset win over Ryan Garcia. There is one more boxing event before the weekend is out, and it’s Naoya Inoue taking on Ramon Cardenas in a fight that many are hoping can salvage the weekend.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

