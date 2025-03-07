Paul Felder gives his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots
UFC commentator Paul Felder has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots for his fight at UFC 313.
Justin Gaethje is an absolute warrior and nobody is disputing that. However, over the course of the last few years, he’s drifted away from the reckless style that often led to some crazy wars inside the cage.
RELATED: Justin Gaethje willing to throw down with Rafael Fiziev in the middle of the Octagon at UFC 313: “I will accept that challenge”
Instead, he’s mixed together his chaotic nature with some smart, intelligent fighting ability. That combination has transformed Gaethje into one of the best lightweights of his generation, and it’s been fantastic to see.
However, ahead of his rematch with Rafael Fiziev tomorrow night, Gaethje has teased the idea of going back to his old ways. Paul Felder, meanwhile, thinks he could really benefit from that.
Felder’s view on Gaethje
“I heard Justin talking about how he kind of wants to go back to being a little bit more reckless and a little bit more crazy,” Felder told MMA Junkie. “I think (that’s a good idea), I think Justin’s a guy where he thrives in the chaos, he thrives in just the mayhem of a fight, and I think he’s gotten a little bit more technical.
“And in that first fight with Fiziev, I think he was trying to be a little technical, I think if he goes out there and makes it a little more violent – because I do think that Fiziev is probably slightly more a technician when it comes to his kickboxing skills.
“I think with a guy like that you have to be a little crazy and a little violent in there. That’s what we all want to see from Justin. He’s never been shy from saying, ‘I’m here for a good time, I’m not here for a long time.’ And he’s that kind of guy. I think if he wants to bring the true violence that he’s capable of, I think that’s the approach. I do think Justin will get it done again, but I do love Fiziev.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje Paul Felder UFC