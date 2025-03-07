Paul Felder gives his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots

UFC commentator Paul Felder has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots for his fight at UFC 313.

Justin Gaethje is an absolute warrior and nobody is disputing that. However, over the course of the last few years, he’s drifted away from the reckless style that often led to some crazy wars inside the cage.

Instead, he’s mixed together his chaotic nature with some smart, intelligent fighting ability. That combination has transformed Gaethje into one of the best lightweights of his generation, and it’s been fantastic to see.

However, ahead of his rematch with Rafael Fiziev tomorrow night, Gaethje has teased the idea of going back to his old ways. Paul Felder, meanwhile, thinks he could really benefit from that.