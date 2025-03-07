Justin Gaethje admits UFC title hopes are “in the toilet” with loss to Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje has admitted that his UFC championship hopes are pretty much gone if he loses to Rafael Fiziev.

Tomorrow night, Justin Gaethje will attempt to get his UFC career back on track. While he’s already set to go down in history as a mixed martial arts legend, ‘The Highlight’ is coming off the back of a devastating knockout loss at the hands of Max Holloway.

In the co-main event of UFC 313, he has the chance to make things right by defeating Rafael Fiziev. The two have fought once before, and on that occasion, Gaethje was the one who came out on top as the winner. Alas, given the short notice nature of this fight, nobody really knows what to expect.

During a recent interview, Gaethje spoke about his hopes of one final title run in the lightweight division.