Justin Gaethje admits UFC title hopes are “in the toilet” with loss to Rafael Fiziev

By Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

Justin Gaethje has admitted that his UFC championship hopes are pretty much gone if he loses to Rafael Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev

Tomorrow night, Justin Gaethje will attempt to get his UFC career back on track. While he’s already set to go down in history as a mixed martial arts legend, ‘The Highlight’ is coming off the back of a devastating knockout loss at the hands of Max Holloway.

RELATED: Rafael Fiziev hopes that Justin Gaethje comes ready for war at UFC 313

In the co-main event of UFC 313, he has the chance to make things right by defeating Rafael Fiziev. The two have fought once before, and on that occasion, Gaethje was the one who came out on top as the winner. Alas, given the short notice nature of this fight, nobody really knows what to expect.

During a recent interview, Gaethje spoke about his hopes of one final title run in the lightweight division.

Gaethje gets real

“This is a risky fight, very risky fight,” Gaethje continued. “If I lose this, my aspirations to fight for a belt are pretty much in the toilet. But it is what it is, you know? Every single fight is so risky, and this life I chose is pretty risky. But it’s so fun. And yeah, I would love to go out there and get that finish, but this guy’s world class. I think it’s a little bit more dangerous than fighting Dan Hooker at the end of the day, because he’s so skilled and he’s got so much power.”

“I’m 36 years old,” Gaethje said. “If I don’t have to take time off, I don’t wanna take time off. But I really would not know the answer to that question until I see how injured or not injured I am on Saturday night, how much time I’ll need in between these camps.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Rafael Fiziev UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Rafael Fiziev reveals why he thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest of all time

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025
Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Knockdown, UFC 300, UFC
Paul Felder

Paul Felder gives his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots for his fight at UFC 313.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad questions why Palestinian flag isn't next to his name in UFC rankings

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

UFC champion Belal Muhammad has questioned why the Palestinian flag isn’t next to his name in the UFC men’s rankings.

Alex Morono
UFC

Alex Morono looking to do "15 minutes of damage" against Carlos Leal and prove doubters wrong at UFC 313

Cole Shelton - March 7, 2025

Alex Morono is looking to prove the doubters wrong that he still is a top contender at UFC 313.

Movsar Evloev
Diego Lopes

Movsar Evloev shares prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight

Cole Shelton - March 6, 2025

Movsar Evloev has shared his prediction for the upcoming featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Anderson Silva

UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva reveals he'll "never retire" ahead of 50th birthday: "I'm not done fighting"

Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025
Rob Font, UFC Seattle
UFC

UFC Seattle salaries revealed: Rob Font leads the way as nine fighters pocket six-figures

Cole Shelton - March 6, 2025

The UFC was in Seattle on February 22 and the salaries for the event have now been disclosed and Rob Font led the way.

Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria teases massive fight announcement is on the way: "You won't believe it."

Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria hopes to have his next fight announced soon.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira was "protected" ahead of UFC 313 fight: "Picks his opponents"

Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025

Light-heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev has fired shots at Alex Pereira ahead of their UFC 313 headliner.

Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker calls out Arman Tsarukyan for International Fight Week clash at UFC 317: "This kid is unreal"

Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker wants to settle the score with Arman Tsarukyan.