Justin Gaethje admits UFC title hopes are “in the toilet” with loss to Rafael Fiziev
Justin Gaethje has admitted that his UFC championship hopes are pretty much gone if he loses to Rafael Fiziev.
Tomorrow night, Justin Gaethje will attempt to get his UFC career back on track. While he’s already set to go down in history as a mixed martial arts legend, ‘The Highlight’ is coming off the back of a devastating knockout loss at the hands of Max Holloway.
RELATED: Rafael Fiziev hopes that Justin Gaethje comes ready for war at UFC 313
In the co-main event of UFC 313, he has the chance to make things right by defeating Rafael Fiziev. The two have fought once before, and on that occasion, Gaethje was the one who came out on top as the winner. Alas, given the short notice nature of this fight, nobody really knows what to expect.
During a recent interview, Gaethje spoke about his hopes of one final title run in the lightweight division.
Gaethje gets real
“This is a risky fight, very risky fight,” Gaethje continued. “If I lose this, my aspirations to fight for a belt are pretty much in the toilet. But it is what it is, you know? Every single fight is so risky, and this life I chose is pretty risky. But it’s so fun. And yeah, I would love to go out there and get that finish, but this guy’s world class. I think it’s a little bit more dangerous than fighting Dan Hooker at the end of the day, because he’s so skilled and he’s got so much power.”
“I’m 36 years old,” Gaethje said. “If I don’t have to take time off, I don’t wanna take time off. But I really would not know the answer to that question until I see how injured or not injured I am on Saturday night, how much time I’ll need in between these camps.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje Rafael Fiziev UFC