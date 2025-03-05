Rafael Fiziev is feeling pretty relaxed heading into Justin Gaethje rematch at UFC 313

Rafael Fiziev seems to be in a pretty relaxed mood as he prepares to go to war with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 this weekend.

As we know, Rafael Fiziev will take on Justin Gaethje for the second time in the co-main event of UFC 313 on Saturday night. He’ll be attempting to avenge his loss from their first encounter a few years back, and he’ll be doing so on short notice.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje promises return to violent roots in Rafael Fiziev rematch

Despite not having a whole lot of time to prepare, Fiziev was more than willing to take on this challenge. He is heading right into the line of fire against a guy who has been in fight camp for quite a while now.

In a recent interview, Fiziev seemed pretty calm about the whole situation.