Rafael Fiziev is feeling pretty relaxed heading into Justin Gaethje rematch at UFC 313

By Harry Kettle - March 5, 2025

Rafael Fiziev seems to be in a pretty relaxed mood as he prepares to go to war with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 this weekend.

Rafael Fiziev

As we know, Rafael Fiziev will take on Justin Gaethje for the second time in the co-main event of UFC 313 on Saturday night. He’ll be attempting to avenge his loss from their first encounter a few years back, and he’ll be doing so on short notice.

Despite not having a whole lot of time to prepare, Fiziev was more than willing to take on this challenge. He is heading right into the line of fire against a guy who has been in fight camp for quite a while now.

In a recent interview, Fiziev seemed pretty calm about the whole situation.

“For me, its just another day in the office”

Rafael Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) isn’t feeling the pressure as he steps in late notice against a familiar foe in the co-main matchup at #UFC313.

Order UFC 313 ➡️: https://t.co/LVFWVkkipy

— UFC News (@UFCNews) March 5, 2025

Fiziev is relaxed heading into Gaethje fight

“Doesn’t matter if I already fight him or not. For me, the fight with a guy like Justin, because like all people around me know him. Before UFC, I also liked him a lot. For me, fight with him, this is already some miracle. Second time, how it’s going, it’s very special to me, UFC 313, this number for me is very special. That’s why for me, it’s like a miracle this happens.”

“I train all my life and I fight since 11-12 years old. Before in amateur career, I have it like this already. Like, oh, next week, we have country championship, hand to hand fighting. You wanna fight? I say, let’s go. This is not only one fight, it’s like five or six fights.

“Also, I am a fighter. I have to be ready every day for tomorrow, with anybody, with everybody. For me, it’s another day in the office.”

