Robert Whittaker urges Magomed Ankalaev to wrestle Alex Pereira

Robert Whittaker has urged Magomed Ankalaev to use his wrestling in his huge title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 313 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Magomed Ankalaev will challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship. As we know, this is easily the biggest fight of his career to date. He’s been in there with some tough guys in the past, but nobody quite like ‘Poatan’.

RELATED: Alex Pereira plans to showcase his own grappling skills against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Ankalaev himself has insisted that he wants to test his skills on the feet with Pereira. Others, however, have advised against such an idea.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Robert Whittaker weighed in on what he’d advise Ankalaev to do if he was coaching him.