Rafael Fiziev hopes that Justin Gaethje comes ready for war at UFC 313

UFC star Rafael Fiziev hopes that Justin Gaethje comes ready for war when they collide at UFC 313 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Rafael Fiziev will battle it out with Justin Gaethje on short notice in the co-main event of UFC 313. The two men have met once before and in that instance, it was Gaethje who managed to grind out what was a really important win for his title hopes at 155 pounds.

Now, Fiziev is back, and he’s back with a vengeance. He hasn’t forgotten the disappointment of his defeat the first time around and even though he hasn’t had much time to prepare, he wants to prove that he’s more than capable of mixing it up with the division’s finest.

In his media obligations this week, Fiziev spoke candidly about what he wants to see from his rival in Las Vegas.