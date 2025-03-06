Rafael Fiziev hopes that Justin Gaethje comes ready for war at UFC 313
UFC star Rafael Fiziev hopes that Justin Gaethje comes ready for war when they collide at UFC 313 this weekend.
On Saturday night, Rafael Fiziev will battle it out with Justin Gaethje on short notice in the co-main event of UFC 313. The two men have met once before and in that instance, it was Gaethje who managed to grind out what was a really important win for his title hopes at 155 pounds.
RELATED: Justin Gaethje willing to throw down with Rafael Fiziev in the middle of the Octagon at UFC 313: “I will accept that challenge”
Now, Fiziev is back, and he’s back with a vengeance. He hasn’t forgotten the disappointment of his defeat the first time around and even though he hasn’t had much time to prepare, he wants to prove that he’s more than capable of mixing it up with the division’s finest.
In his media obligations this week, Fiziev spoke candidly about what he wants to see from his rival in Las Vegas.
Fiziev’s view on Gaethje scrap
“All this time, I’ve been waiting for the fights, waiting for some callouts. I see nobody, so I made my decision. I had to look at my weight, check my weight every day, watch my weight, and stay in shape the maximum how I can. I believe maybe I’d go short notice because nobody fight.”
“I like the Justin who goes forward, who makes his house in the octagon,” Fiziev said. “I waited for that (during) the first fight. I went to the war, but he went for the win. If he goes like that, he makes me more happy.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What do you believe is going to happen when Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje mix it up once again? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Diego Lopes questions Aljamain Sterling for saying Movsav Evloev deserves title shot ahead of him
Topics:Justin Gaethje Rafael Fiziev UFC