Paul Felder explains why it looks like Jon Jones is ducking Tom Aspinall

UFC commentator Paul Felder has explained why it seems, at least to him, as if Jon Jones is ducking a fight against Tom Aspinall.

As we know, the mixed martial arts world is eagerly anticipating more news on the proposed title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Both men hold gold at heavyweight – Jon is the undisputed champion, and Tom is the interim champion.

RELATED: Dana White reveals Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is targeted for this summer: “Jon wants to do it”

It’s a match-up that’s been a long time coming. Unfortunately, for the most part, Jones hasn’t been particularly interested in making it happen, whereas Aspinall has been desperate to get in the cage with ‘Bones’.

In a recent podcast appearance, Paul Felder gave his thoughts on how it’s all playing out, and how it looks from the outside looking in.