Paul Felder explains why it looks like Jon Jones is ducking Tom Aspinall

By Harry Kettle - March 6, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has explained why it seems, at least to him, as if Jon Jones is ducking a fight against Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

As we know, the mixed martial arts world is eagerly anticipating more news on the proposed title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Both men hold gold at heavyweight – Jon is the undisputed champion, and Tom is the interim champion.

RELATED: Dana White reveals Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is targeted for this summer: “Jon wants to do it”

It’s a match-up that’s been a long time coming. Unfortunately, for the most part, Jones hasn’t been particularly interested in making it happen, whereas Aspinall has been desperate to get in the cage with ‘Bones’.

In a recent podcast appearance, Paul Felder gave his thoughts on how it’s all playing out, and how it looks from the outside looking in.

Felder’s view on Jones/Aspinall

“There’s still nothing,” Felder said. “The crazy thing is, it is all in Jon’s corner because he has the negotiating power. He’s the one that can be like, ‘No, I want all this money.’ Where Tom is like, ‘Look, until I fight you and beat you, the ball’s in your court. I’m the interim champ. I’m not the one where I can say I want $25 million to fight Jon.’

“Because they’ll just say, ‘No, you’re out, there’s this other guy that can jump in.’ It really is all on Jones and I’m just starting to worry that maybe – I don’t ever want to say anybody like Jon Jones is scared. But it looks like he’s ducking him.

“I think he knows he’s at the end. He’s not scared, but he knows if there’s a chance that things can go sideways, or maybe really bad for his last fight. The guy that’s going to do that is Tom. Alex Pereira is as scary as they come, but Jon’s toolbox against him, there’s many more ways to win.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Paul Felder Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev hopes that Justin Gaethje comes ready for war at UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 6, 2025
Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling
Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes questions Aljamain Sterling for saying Movsav Evloev deserves title shot ahead of him

Harry Kettle - March 6, 2025

UFC star Diego Lopes has questioned Aljamain Sterling for suggesting Movsar Evloev is deserving of a title shot ahead of him.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 313 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev title fight

Cole Shelton - March 5, 2025

In the main event of UFC 313, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira defends his strap against Magomed Ankalaev. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a -120 favorite while the challenger is a -106 underdog on FanDuel.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje willing to throw down with Rafael Fiziev in the middle of the Octagon at UFC 313: "I will accept that challenge"

Cole Shelton - March 5, 2025

Justin Gaethje is willing to get chaotic and throw down with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya offers prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: "He'll have to catch him"

Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2025

Israel Adesanya has offered his take on the UFC 313 main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Dana White Jon Jones

Dana White reveals Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is targeted for this summer: "Jon wants to do it"

Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira's time at the top is over after UFC 313: "New stars coming up"

Cole Shelton - March 5, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira’s time as a champion and big star in the UFC is over after UFC 313.

Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes dismisses notion that Alexander Volkanovski is past his prime ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles - March 5, 2025

Diego Lopes isn’t buying into the idea that Alexander Volkanovski’s best days are behind him.

Dana White Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White thinks Alex Pereira secures top pound-for-pound spot with win over Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles - March 5, 2025

Alex Pereira could become the pound-for-pound best fighter following UFC 313, says Dana White.

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313
Jamahal Hill

UFC 313: Jamahal Hill makes prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight

BJ Penn Staff - March 5, 2025

Jamahal Hill has made his pick for the upcoming UFC light heavyweight title fight between champion Alex Pereira and challenger Magomed Ankalaev.