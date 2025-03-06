Paul Felder explains why it looks like Jon Jones is ducking Tom Aspinall
UFC commentator Paul Felder has explained why it seems, at least to him, as if Jon Jones is ducking a fight against Tom Aspinall.
As we know, the mixed martial arts world is eagerly anticipating more news on the proposed title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Both men hold gold at heavyweight – Jon is the undisputed champion, and Tom is the interim champion.
It’s a match-up that’s been a long time coming. Unfortunately, for the most part, Jones hasn’t been particularly interested in making it happen, whereas Aspinall has been desperate to get in the cage with ‘Bones’.
In a recent podcast appearance, Paul Felder gave his thoughts on how it’s all playing out, and how it looks from the outside looking in.
Felder’s view on Jones/Aspinall
“There’s still nothing,” Felder said. “The crazy thing is, it is all in Jon’s corner because he has the negotiating power. He’s the one that can be like, ‘No, I want all this money.’ Where Tom is like, ‘Look, until I fight you and beat you, the ball’s in your court. I’m the interim champ. I’m not the one where I can say I want $25 million to fight Jon.’
“Because they’ll just say, ‘No, you’re out, there’s this other guy that can jump in.’ It really is all on Jones and I’m just starting to worry that maybe – I don’t ever want to say anybody like Jon Jones is scared. But it looks like he’s ducking him.
“I think he knows he’s at the end. He’s not scared, but he knows if there’s a chance that things can go sideways, or maybe really bad for his last fight. The guy that’s going to do that is Tom. Alex Pereira is as scary as they come, but Jon’s toolbox against him, there’s many more ways to win.”
