Rafael Fiziev admits crowd influenced him in first Justin Gaethje fight

Rafael Fiziev has admitted that the impact of the crowd may have influenced him in his first fight against Justin Gaethje.

As we know, Rafael Fiziev will be taking on Justin Gaethje in a short notice lightweight showdown tonight. The two men have met once before and on that occasion, Gaethje came out on top with the win in what proved to be a real all-action affair.

Now, though, Fiziev is obviously hoping for a different outcome. He’s been through his fair share of setbacks over the course of the last few years, but he’s ready to try and prove to the world why he belongs with the elite of the elite at 155 pounds.

In a recent media scrum, Fiziev spoke candidly about their first encounter.