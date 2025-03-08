Rafael Fiziev admits crowd influenced him in first Justin Gaethje fight
Rafael Fiziev has admitted that the impact of the crowd may have influenced him in his first fight against Justin Gaethje.
As we know, Rafael Fiziev will be taking on Justin Gaethje in a short notice lightweight showdown tonight. The two men have met once before and on that occasion, Gaethje came out on top with the win in what proved to be a real all-action affair.
Now, though, Fiziev is obviously hoping for a different outcome. He’s been through his fair share of setbacks over the course of the last few years, but he’s ready to try and prove to the world why he belongs with the elite of the elite at 155 pounds.
In a recent media scrum, Fiziev spoke candidly about their first encounter.
Fiziev reflects on first Gaethje fight
“I think I learned from the first fight I don’t have to follow emotions. I don’t have to follow my character,” Fiziev told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “Sometimes you have to forget about your character and stay cold, follow game plan.”
“It’s my decision. It’s my decisions during the fight because, like I said, I followed my emotions,” Fiziev added. “I heard the arena. I heard how people were screaming when we had some action.
“I heard my corners. They were saying, ‘Hey, move, step back – no need to go forward much,’ but inside I’m thinking, ‘No guys, look: The arena is going crazy, it’s a bonus and I want the arena screaming more.’ That’s what I was thinking in the fight.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What do you believe is going to be different about the second fight between these two warriors? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
