Rafael Fiziev admits crowd influenced him in first Justin Gaethje fight

By Harry Kettle - March 8, 2025

Rafael Fiziev has admitted that the impact of the crowd may have influenced him in his first fight against Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev

As we know, Rafael Fiziev will be taking on Justin Gaethje in a short notice lightweight showdown tonight. The two men have met once before and on that occasion, Gaethje came out on top with the win in what proved to be a real all-action affair.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje admits UFC title hopes are “in the toilet” with loss to Rafael Fiziev

Now, though, Fiziev is obviously hoping for a different outcome. He’s been through his fair share of setbacks over the course of the last few years, but he’s ready to try and prove to the world why he belongs with the elite of the elite at 155 pounds.

In a recent media scrum, Fiziev spoke candidly about their first encounter.

Fiziev reflects on first Gaethje fight

“I think I learned from the first fight I don’t have to follow emotions. I don’t have to follow my character,” Fiziev told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “Sometimes you have to forget about your character and stay cold, follow game plan.”

“It’s my decision. It’s my decisions during the fight because, like I said, I followed my emotions,” Fiziev added. “I heard the arena. I heard how people were screaming when we had some action.

“I heard my corners. They were saying, ‘Hey, move, step back – no need to go forward much,’ but inside I’m thinking, ‘No guys, look: The arena is going crazy, it’s a bonus and I want the arena screaming more.’ That’s what I was thinking in the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe is going to be different about the second fight between these two warriors? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Rafael Fiziev UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC

Jon Anik believes Alex Pereira could end up facing Dricus du Plessis at middleweight

Harry Kettle - March 8, 2025
Alex Pereira Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan praises Alex Pereira's knockout power ahead of UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 8, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has praised Alex Pereira’s knockout power ahead of the latter’s main event at UFC 313 tonight.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili in random jacuzzi crossover

Harry Kettle - March 8, 2025

It turns out that UFC stars Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili aren’t the bigger enemies that we once thought them to be.

Alex Pereira, Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis opens up on sparring with UFC champion Alex Pereira ahead of KSI fight: "He is a beast"

Josh Evanoff - March 7, 2025

Dillon Danis has opened up on his training with UFC champion Alex Pereira ahead of his return to the boxing ring.

Marlon Vera
UFC

WATCH | Marlon Vera pulls shotgun on knife-wielding man to stop alleged robbery attempt

Josh Evanoff - March 7, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Marlon Vera recently went viral for his encounter with a knife-wielding alleged robber.

Sean Strickland Eric Nicksick

Sean Strickland's coach explains mistake he made with post-UFC 312 comments

Fernando Quiles - March 7, 2025
Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 313 weigh-in results: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev official

Fernando Quiles - March 7, 2025

The UFC 313 weigh-ins are in the books and we officially have ourselves a world title fight.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje admits UFC title hopes are "in the toilet" with loss to Rafael Fiziev

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

Justin Gaethje has admitted that his UFC championship hopes are pretty much gone if he loses to Rafael Fiziev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev reveals why he thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest of all time

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he considers Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the best of all time. He also has a very simple explanation as to why.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Knockdown, UFC 300, UFC
Paul Felder

Paul Felder gives his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots for his fight at UFC 313.