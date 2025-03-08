Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili in random jacuzzi crossover

It turns out that UFC stars Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili aren’t the bigger enemies that we once thought them to be.

Last year, Sean O’Malley defended his UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili. While it wasn’t a complete one-sided domination, it was clear to see that the Georgian sensation had done more than enough to get himself over the finish line.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley’s coach believes a healthy ‘Suga’ is Merab Dvalishvili’s ‘kryptonite’: “We take him out”

Now, as champion, he has already defended the belt successfully once against Umar Nurmagomedov. As we wait to see what’s next for him, Dvalishvili is enjoying his time in the spotlight as one of the most recognisable names in the promotion.

In a recent image released on social media, Dvalishvili showed off a new-found friendship of some kind with Sean O’Malley – which isn’t something many would’ve seen coming.