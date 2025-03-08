Joe Rogan praises Alex Pereira’s knockout power ahead of UFC 313

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has praised Alex Pereira’s knockout power ahead of the latter’s main event at UFC 313 tonight.

In the main event of the evening in Las Vegas, Alex Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Magomed Ankalaev. UFC 313 is shaping up to be a really interesting card and while there are no guarantees, the expectation is that this will serve as the toughest test that ‘Poatan’ has had in the promotion to date.

His mixed martial arts career, up to this point, has been pretty wonderful to watch. Pereira has achieved some great things, and one of the reasons for that has been his power. He has the ability to turn the lights off at any given moment, and when you combine that with his insane precision, it makes sense why many are predicting him to win via knockout this evening.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan gave his own thoughts on the power of Pereira in relation to the rest of the division.