Joe Rogan praises Alex Pereira’s knockout power ahead of UFC 313

By Harry Kettle - March 8, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has praised Alex Pereira’s knockout power ahead of the latter’s main event at UFC 313 tonight.

Alex Pereira Joe Rogan

In the main event of the evening in Las Vegas, Alex Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Magomed Ankalaev. UFC 313 is shaping up to be a really interesting card and while there are no guarantees, the expectation is that this will serve as the toughest test that ‘Poatan’ has had in the promotion to date.

RELATED: Alex Pereira teases possible boxing superfight against Oleksandr Usyk later this year

His mixed martial arts career, up to this point, has been pretty wonderful to watch. Pereira has achieved some great things, and one of the reasons for that has been his power. He has the ability to turn the lights off at any given moment, and when you combine that with his insane precision, it makes sense why many are predicting him to win via knockout this evening.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan gave his own thoughts on the power of Pereira in relation to the rest of the division.

Rogan’s view on Pereira’s power

“He’s so different from anybody else in the division,” Rogan remarked. “. . . Everybody hits hard, they all hit hard, but that f—— dude hits hard-hard (Rogan exclaims). . . . It’s insane, his power’s just like, from God, it’s a crazy gift. It’s different than everybody’s power.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Regardless of what outcome we get tonight, there’s no denying that Alex Pereira will constantly be a threat for as long as this fight lasts.

What do you expect to happen when Alex Pereira meets Magomed Ankalaev this evening? Is it going to be a technical bout, or is it more likely to be a stand and bang affair between the two? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Joe Rogan UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC

Jon Anik believes Alex Pereira could end up facing Dricus du Plessis at middleweight

Harry Kettle - March 8, 2025
Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev admits crowd influenced him in first Justin Gaethje fight

Harry Kettle - March 8, 2025

Rafael Fiziev has admitted that the impact of the crowd may have influenced him in his first fight against Justin Gaethje.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili in random jacuzzi crossover

Harry Kettle - March 8, 2025

It turns out that UFC stars Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili aren’t the bigger enemies that we once thought them to be.

Alex Pereira, Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis opens up on sparring with UFC champion Alex Pereira ahead of KSI fight: "He is a beast"

Josh Evanoff - March 7, 2025

Dillon Danis has opened up on his training with UFC champion Alex Pereira ahead of his return to the boxing ring.

Marlon Vera
UFC

WATCH | Marlon Vera pulls shotgun on knife-wielding man to stop alleged robbery attempt

Josh Evanoff - March 7, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Marlon Vera recently went viral for his encounter with a knife-wielding alleged robber.

Sean Strickland Eric Nicksick

Sean Strickland's coach explains mistake he made with post-UFC 312 comments

Fernando Quiles - March 7, 2025
Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 313 weigh-in results: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev official

Fernando Quiles - March 7, 2025

The UFC 313 weigh-ins are in the books and we officially have ourselves a world title fight.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje admits UFC title hopes are "in the toilet" with loss to Rafael Fiziev

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

Justin Gaethje has admitted that his UFC championship hopes are pretty much gone if he loses to Rafael Fiziev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev reveals why he thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest of all time

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he considers Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the best of all time. He also has a very simple explanation as to why.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Knockdown, UFC 300, UFC
Paul Felder

Paul Felder gives his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots for his fight at UFC 313.