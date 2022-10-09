Shane Burgos claims he’s making “a stupid amount of money” with new PFL deal

Shane Burgos claims he’ll be rolling in dough soon enough thanks to his PFL deal.

Burgos struck gold when he decided to fight out of his UFC contract. This led to him being a hot ticket in free agency. In the end, PFL presented Burgos with an offer that was simply too good to refuse. Burgos inked the deal and he’s now a PFL fighter.

- Advertisement -

During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Burgos said that he’s feeling much richer now that he’s on the PFL roster.

“I’m going to be making a stupid amount of money,” Burgos told MMA Junkie Radio. “The money was too good for me to pass up. I couldn’t say no to that money. I’ve got kids I’ve got to feed. The first time I did the free agency thing they gave me an offer, and it was a great offer the first time. In my head I was thinking, ‘I’m a UFC fighter.’ At the time I wasn’t a prize fighter. This time coming around, I’m a little bit older now. I’m 31 and I’m like, ‘I’m a prize fighter.’ That’s a prize.

- Advertisement -

“What I’m getting paid now. That’s a prize. Then on top of that you’ve got the million-dollar tournament, then on top of that you’ve got me doing the commentating gig, which is setting me up for when I’m done competing in the sport. It was a no-brainer when you laid out all the facts into a pros and cons chart.”

UFC President Dana White admitted to reporters that the UFC botched its handling of Burgos when his contract was up. White expressed his belief that Burgos would’ve never been a UFC champion, but he valued his exciting fighting style and praised him as a person.

- Advertisement -