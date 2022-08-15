Shane Burgos signs with PFL in free agency, says he’ll “be a multi-millionaire” after the first season

Shane Burgos has inked a two-year deal with the Professional Fighters League.

On Monday, Burgos went on The MMA Hour and announced he had signed a two-season deal with the PFL. Burgos had been vocal in saying his UFC Long Island fight against Charles Jourdain was the last bout on his contract and he wanted to test free agency.

According to Burgos, the UFC allowed him to get offers and then bring it back to them to see if they wanted to match. However, he says PFL’s deal is such a good deal that the UFC couldn’t match it.

“They couldn’t,” Burgos said. “It was that good of a deal… It was just PFL. Last time [I negotiated with the PFL] it was relatively close, that’s why I was like, ‘It’s not that big of a difference.’ It was a bigger difference [this time]. It was a six-figure difference back then what I was going to get paid from the PFL and I turned that down to stay with the UFC. Now, it’s obviously bigger than that.”

Should Burgos win the 2023 PFL featherweight season, he claims he will have made millions of dollars. Of course, $1 million goes to the winner, but with his purses for each fight he will be a multi-millionaire.

“When it’s all said and done after the first season — obviously, I plan on winning — I’ll be a multi-millionaire,” Burgos said.

Shane Burgos (15-3) is on a two-fight win streak as he beat Charles Jourdain and Billy Quarantillo by decision. Prior to that, he suffered a KO loss to Edson Barboza and dropped a decision to Josh Emmett.

In his UFC career, Burgos went 8-3 with notable wins over Cub Swanson, Makwan Amirkhani, and Charles Rosa among others. He will also exit the UFC being ranked 14th in their featherweight division.

