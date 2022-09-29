x
PFL announces full fight card for their pay-per-view event on November 25

Harry Kettle

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced the full card for their pay-per-view championship event on November 25.

For a long time now, PFL has been teasing a big move to PPV in an attempt to further improve their standing as one of the rising mixed martial arts promotions out there. This November at Madison Square Garden, they’ll be putting on a fantastic showcase with six world title fights and a series of fun match-ups, with each of the main bouts coming with the allure of a potential $1 million in prize money.

“I am excited to announce the 2022 PFL World Championship is set for Friday, November 25 and the stage doesn’t get any bigger than ESPN+ PPV in primetime staged live from New York City at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray.

“This special pay-per-view holiday event is stacked with star talent and championship drama as PFL will deliver fans six world title fights with six belts and $6 million on the line headlined by undefeated superstar Kayla Harrison in the biggest fight of her career against Larissa Pacheco, who has five consecutive first round knockouts coming into this epic season finale. The PPV card will also feature “Hurricane” Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes facing each other in their PFL debuts.”

The current card, as per MMA Fighting, goes as follows.

PFL World Championship

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV 8 p.m. ET)*

Women’s lightweight finals: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Featherweight finals: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

Showcase fight: Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes

Heavyweight finals: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Lightweight finals: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray

Welterweight finals: Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor

Middleweight finals: Robert Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov

PRELIMS (ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)**

Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser (amateur)

* Showcase fight still to be added to main card

** Showcase fight still to be added to prelim card

Which fight are you most excited to see on this PFL card? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

