Petr Yan shares custom poster for UFC 273 rematch with Aljamain Sterling, ‘Funkmaster’ reacts

UFC 273 will feature the co-headlining title unification bout between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling. The promotion released an official poster of the upcoming event.

Petr Yan took to Twitter with a mocked up version of the poster, adding his own personal touches.

To which Sterling replied via tweet:

“Bro, you lost!”

UFC 273 is just one month away, scheduled for April 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The promotion will feature Petr Yan (16-2 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA). The two fighters first met back in March of 2021 at UFC 259. Their bout ended in controversy when Yan landed an illegal knee on a grounded Sterling in the fourth round which resulted in a disqualification win for Sterling and Yan losing his bantamweight championship.

Yan last fought at UFC 267 in October 2021 where he defeated Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA) for the interim title. ‘Funk Master’ last fought at UFC 259 where he defeated Petr Yan.

Sterling vs Yan II was supposed to take place back in October of last year at UFC 267, however Sterling was denied medical clearance by doctors, still suffering from the neck injury which occurred in their previous fight.

The two rivals will meet in the Octagon in the much anticipated re-match. The war of words between ‘Funk Master’ and ‘No Mercy’ should end once they meet and a decision is reached in the cage. With a month to go, there is sure to be more media moments to look forward to between Yan and Sterling.

