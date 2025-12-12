Ex-UFC fighter arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in whopping cocaine sting

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 12, 2025
UFC Apex Octagon

A huge cocaine sting has led to the arrest of a former UFC athlete.

Service de police de la Ville de Montréal announced several arrests after launching an investigation that began “last July,” per La Presse. Alex Garcia, who last competed under the UFC banner back in 2018, was among the names arrested and taken to the Montreal courthouse. Michele Laddaga and Victor Julio Sanchez Medrano have also been arrested.

Montreal police are looking for two more suspects, Rattana Sem and Véronique Plouffe. The two have also been accused of unlawful possession of an unloaded firearm. Sem and Plouffe are said to be in a relationship.

Francis Renaud of the SPVM made a comment to La Presse on the massive sting operation.

“It is believed that this network brought several hundred kilograms of cocaine into Montreal,” Renaud said.

Garcia first joined the UFC roster back in 2013. He had a successful promotional debut, scoring a knockout win over Ben Wall in 43 seconds. He followed that up with a split decision victory over Sean Spencer at UFC 171. Garcia ended up dropping a unanimous decision to Neil Magny, but he bounced back with a victory over Mike Swick.

Sean Strickland handed Garcia his second knockout loss in 2016 during a UFC Fight Night card in Pittsburgh. Garcia bounced back later that year with a first-round knockout win over Mike Pyle, which earned him a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Garcia went 1-1 in 2017. He was defeated by Tim Means via unanimous decision in Oklahoma City. “The Dominican Nightmare” ended the year with a rear-naked choke submission win over Muslim Salikhov.

After two straight losses against Ryan LaFlare and Court McGree, Garcia was tossed from the UFC roster. Garcia’s fight with Salikhov ended up being his last pro MMA win. He suffered TKO losses against Ibragim Chuzhigaev and Abdul-Rahman Dzhanaev under the ACA banner.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC fighter introduction

Shavkat Rakhmonov gets fiery callout from dangerous KO artist ahead of long-awaited UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - December 12, 2025
Michael Morales enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
UFC

Michael Morales hints the UFC has approached him for possible White House fight against former champion

Curtis Calhoun - December 12, 2025

Rising UFC welterweight contender Michael Morales claims he could be on his way to getting a shot on the upcoming White House card.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

UFC 324's Justin Gaethje explains why he won't accept Arman Tsarukyan's offer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 12, 2025

Justin Gaethje will not be getting assistance from Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC 324.

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in fighting for second world title

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is still interested in pursuing a second world title in a different weight class.

Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker is ready to play spoiler role against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 325

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2025

UFC veteran Dan Hooker is ready to play the role of spoiler in his clash with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 325.

Melissa Croden

Melissa Croden eyes top 15 rankings spot at final UFC card of 2025

Dylan Bowker - December 11, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena reacts after his loss at UFC 322
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena and "the rest of Australian MMA" will come back, per PFL title challenger

Dylan Bowker - December 11, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena losing his welterweight title to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 would presumably make many in the Australian MMA scene feel crestfallen, but this was not reflected by a combat compatriot from the land down under vying for PFL gold later this week.

Justin Gaethje
Paddy Pimblett

Justin Gaethje shares bold prediction for UFC 324 interim title fight against Paddy Pimblett

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2025

Justin Gaethje has a surprise prediction for his UFC 324 interim title fight against Paddy Pimblett.

Kevin Holland enters the Octagon for his fight against Mike Malott at UFC Vancouver
UFC

Kevin Holland announces UFC Houston return vs. Top 15 welterweight slugger

Curtis Calhoun - December 11, 2025

UFC welterweight fan favorite Kevin Holland will return to the Octagon for a homecoming bout against a dangerous contender.

Brandon Moreno walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 323
UFC

Report: Brandon Moreno set to make quick turnaround after controversial UFC 323 stoppage

Curtis Calhoun - December 11, 2025

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is reportedly already set for his next Octagon appearance just days after UFC 323.