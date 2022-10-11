Henry Cejudo explains why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280: “When he first came into the UFC, he looked like Milhouse”

Henry Cejudo is explaining why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280.

UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The much anticipated bantamweight bout will feature Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) vs Petr Yan (16-3 MMA).

O’Malley, 27, only has one loss to his name, which came against Marlon Vera (20-7 MMA) at UFC 252 in August of 2020.

Yan, 29, has suffered two losses in his last 3 fights, both coming against Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) at UFC 259 in March of 2021 and again at UFC 273 in April of this year.

Cejudo is seemingly picking Petr Yan to win the match-up as he has the experience and the tenacity. Although Cejudo would like to see O’Malley win he definitely believes he is the underdog coming into the fight.

‘Triple C’ is also weighing in on Sean O’Malley’s transformation including the recent tattoos on his face.

Posting to his YouTube channel, Cejudo discussed what ‘Sugar’ looked like when he first arrived in the UFC:

“When he (O’Malley) first came into the UFC, he looked like Milhouse ..(the nerdy character from the sitcom ‘The Simpsons’).No tattoos, his curly hair, pretty. He’s a little Jolly Green Giant-type kid. And now all of a sudden, he’s got tattoos, he dyes his hair, he’s riding Lamborghinis, sleeping in silk pajamas.”

Continuing, Henry remarked about O’Malley’s most recent tattoos saying:

“He understands the marketing game too. But when you start getting tattoos on your face, and you start doing X, Y, and Z; I start to wonder are you like ‘6ix9ine’ (American rapper)? Are you actually gonna buy into your persona to where you become that?”

Concluding Henry Cejudo said:

“I’m smart enough to know the king of cringe is just an act. All that stuff could be a distraction too.”

Do you agree with Cejudo that O’Malley’s most recent tattoos could be a distraction, a marketing ploy? Who are you picking to win at UFC 280 – Yan or O’Malley?

