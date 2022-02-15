Khamzat Chimaev weighs in on the GSP/Usman welterweight GOAT debate

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on the debate surrounding who the welterweight GOAT is – Georges St-Pierre or Kamaru Usman.

The welterweight division is absolutely stacked with talent and Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most notable names currently residing in the top 15. While he may only be sat at number 11, a rumoured bout against Gilbert Burns could help to vault him right into contention if he’s able to take his UFC record to 5-0.

In terms of the all-time greats, though, Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman stand head and shoulders above the rest. GSP is the former king with Usman currently being the dominant force at 170 pounds, but according to Chimaev, “The Nigerian Nightmare” needs to prove himself in a different weight class if he wants to be put on the same level as St-Pierre.

“Kamaru has been the champion at one weight, Georges has done it at two or three weight classes, right? So if Kamaru does what GSP did then he will catch up with him. If he does more, he will surpass him.”

Chimaev may have thought the interviewer was talking about the overall GOAT, given that the question was specifically directed at the welterweight division. Either way, it’s the kind of conversation we’ll likely be having for as long as Usman is active – and perhaps even after that.

“Borz” is now set to focus his attention on a showdown with Burns whereas Usman is busy preparing for a meeting with Leon Edwards later this year, potentially during International Fight Week.

