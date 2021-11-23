Nate Diaz takes a shot at Jake Paul: “You can’t really fight”

UFC welterweight superstar Nate Diaz took a shot at Jake Paul, telling the YouTuber-turned-boxer that “you can’t really fight.”

Diaz and Paul have been going back-and-forth on social media and in interviews for the last little while, so it should come as no surprise to anyone that they continued to take shots this week. It all came after Diaz responded to an article about Paul, where his former opponent Ben Askren gave him credit for being a good boxer. Diaz saw the comments and replied right away, telling him that these comments are coming from a retired wrestler who can’t box, and therefore they don’t mean anything. That led to Paul then returning fire by telling Diaz that he has a bunch of losses on his resume, and then Diaz took a shot at Paul.

He sucks jake

You’d get smoked n a real fight tho

You can’t really fight

Boxing matches with wrestlers only Let that sink in — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 23, 2021

For Diaz, he is currently on the last fight of his UFC deal and he will soon become a free agent and will be available to the highest bidder. UFC president Dana White has already said he would like to keep Diaz in the fold, but the promotion is reportedly offering him a fight against top prospect Khamzat Chimaev which seems like a tough matchup for anyone right now. It’s possible the UFC still gets the Diaz vs. Chimaev fight booked, but it wouldn’t be totally surprising to see the promotion change gears and match up Diaz with someone else. Once he completes the final fight of his UFC contract, he will then become a free agent, and there are rumors suggesting that Diaz could box Paul once that happens.

