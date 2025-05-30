UFC fans react after Petr Yan is booked against Sean O’Malley’s teammate
UFC star Petr Yan has been booked against Sean O’Malley’s teammate Marcus McGhee – and fans have some thoughts about it.
Over the course of the last five years, Petr Yan has been on an interesting journey. From bantamweight champion to top contender, he’s been through a whole lot of ups and downs. Now, after getting back on the winning trail, he’s trying desperately to vault his way back into contention.
Recently, many have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Yan. The popular opinion has been that he was going to take on a highly ranked opponent. Alas, he’s wound up getting matched with rising contender Marcus McGhee.
In a series of tweets, Yan’s fans and MMA fans in general gave their thoughts on this idea.
Yan fans react to McGhee fight
“What did Petr Yan do to Dana White?”
“Idk why people are bugging out about this. It’s really not THAT bad of match making lol”
“Weird fight they should’ve given Yan to Montel Jackson if they were to give him someone lower ranked but this Abu Dhabi card is stacked more than most ppvs”
“Yan by brutal beat down. He will TKO McGhee in the 3rd round after being up 20-14.”
“Potentially risky fight for Yan – has to have a dominant performance or stock drops significantly. Risk reward doesn’t seem worth it… IMO”
Get ready, folks, because Petr Yan is going out there to make a statement and prove he’s still an elite bantamweight.
Do you believe this is the right fight for him? Will Yan be able to make his way back to a title shot in the next few years? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
