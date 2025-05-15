Paul Craig admits he’s fighting for his UFC future in return fight this weekend

UFC veteran Paul Craig believes that he’s fighting to stay in a job when he returns to battle it out with Rodolfo Bellato on Saturday.

While he may not always pick up the win, Paul Craig is one of the more entertaining fighters on the UFC roster. From his fight style to his personality outside of the cage, you just never really know what you’re going to get. Alas, the Scottish sensation has been on a poor run of form lately, leading many to wonder whether or not he’s on the verge of getting cut.

Apparently, that thought has crossed the mind of Paul Craig too. The 37-year-old has achieved some remarkable things in the sport and nobody is denying that, but he’s also been on the kind of skid that often leads to fighters getting released. So, when he battles Rodolfo Bellato, he needs to roll back the years in a big way.

In a recent interview, Craig had the following to say on the matter.