Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire sends brief warning to Yair Rodriguez ahead of UFC 314

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Thinks UFC 314 Will Be Rough Night for Yair Rodriguez

Speaking to reporters at a media scrum during UFC 313, Patricio Freire made it clear that he doesn’t plan to grind out an uneventful decision over Yair Rodriguez (h/t MMAFighting).

“He’s very dynamic, but I have a power and I’m going to smash him,” Freire said during a media scrum.

Freire hasn’t been promised a UFC title opportunity if he defeats Rodriguez. With that said, “Pitbull” has reason to believe he can earn a crack at the 145-pound gold with an impressive performance.

“The UFC didn’t say anything, but I feel the card they put me on, the position they put me in, they’re really aligning me to potentially be a contender in the featherweight division,” Pitbull said via a Portuguese translator.

Freire last fought on March 22, 2024. He defeated Casey Kenney via third-round TKO. It was “Pitbull’s” final defense of the Bellator Featherweight Championship. After months of urging PFL MMA to let him out of his contract, Freire was granted his release from the promotion.

Outside of the UFC, Freire has amassed a pro MMA record of 36-7. He has 12 knockouts and 12 submissions on his resume. “Pitbull” will turn 38 years old this July. Many have wondered if his window to become UFC champion has closed even before his promotional debut. The Brazilian legend is looking to prove the naysayers wrong.