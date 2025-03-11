Former UFC slugger says Alex Pereira wasn’t exposed by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 11, 2025

One former UFC fan favorite doesn’t believe Alex Pereira was exposed at UFC 313.

Pereira lost the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship after five rounds of action against Magomed Ankalaev. “Poatan” didn’t get to move forward nearly as much as he’s used to. Ankalaev forced Pereira to back up, making him the aggressor in the fight. This paid off, as the judges scored the fight for Ankalaev via unanimous decision.

Some fans online have debated whether or not Pereira was exposed in his failed bid for a fourth successful title defense.

Matt Brown Says Alex Pereira Was ‘Humanized,’ Not Exposed

In a new edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown told Damon Martin that he doesn’t believe Alex Pereira’s aura has been fully unmasked.

“I don’t think exposed is the right word, but I think it humanized him,” UFC legend Matt Brown said about Pereira on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “Because he was living off all this hype. The UFC is masterful of hyping guys up. I think all of us, and it’s hard for anybody or astute followers of the game like me or you or fighters that understand all the intricacies of this, it’s hard for us to ignore the amount of hype people put into him. They do this all the time.

“They did it with Conor [McGregor], they did it with Ronda [Rousey], they do it with Alex. It’s a constant thing. Jon Jones is the only guy that’s kind of lived up to that, and I say kind of because he lost to [Dominick] Reyes. He had some close fights, but he’s kind of the only guy who really just lived up to that hype and not lost.”

Pereira issued a statement following his defeat to Ankalaev. The Brazilian bruiser promised that he will be making the necessary adjustments and plans to return a better fighter.  It’s likely that “Poatan” will get a chance to even the score at some point this year.

