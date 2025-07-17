Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire made drastic change ahead of UFC 318 fight against Dan Ige

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 17, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is taking his second UFC fight quite seriously.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire

Freire is hoping to rebound after his UFC debut didn’t go the way he had hoped. The former two-division Bellator champion dropped a unanimous decision against Yair Rodriguez in a fight where he was outgunned for three rounds. Freire didn’t look like the same fighter that tore through the Bellator featherweight division.

With his back against the wall, the decorated Brazilian decided to make a crucial decision before his UFC 318 showdown with Dan Ige.

RELATED: PATRICIO PITBULL WANTS TO FIGHT AARON PICO AFTER UFC 318 IN BELLATOR GRUDGE MATCH: “HE COULDN’T GET TO THE BELT”

Dire Strategy From ‘Pitbull’

Patricio Freire spoke to MMAFighting.com ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view. “Pitbull” expressed his belief that he allowed outside distractions to hinder him prior to his UFC debut.

“I was very distracted,” Pitbull said. “I think the camp had some interferences from personal situations so I decided to isolate myself and leave it all for later. Kind of a pause from social life and problems, mainly.”

Freire made the decision to isolate himself from family members in an effort to get back on track and prove that he’s still a viable competitor.

“I can’t lose. That’s the reason,” Pitbull said. “Anything that took my focus away, even for a few minutes, I decided to leave behind. My oldest son comes here and visits me, and that’s because he already trains and behaves himself. The younger one, I meet him a few times during the week with his mother, but only for a few moments. When it’s time to train, rest, lunch, I’m isolated. I don’t have access to part of my family. The great motivation is not to lose the next fight.

“I debuted in the UFC, an organization that we’ve aimed to be part of for many years, and there was a great expectation around that,” he continued. “Yair Rodriguez is not a random guy, he’s a top 5, he was an interim champion before and was going to fight [Alexander] Volkanovski again. It won’t be possible because he’s having surgery. But anyway, that’s for myself. I didn’t like to debut with a loss. It sadly happened. What I can do now is look ahead and take my next step. My next step is this fight, and me doing what’s in my hands. To shield myself from information from outside the camp, let’s put it this way. Everything that gets to me is filtered.”

We’ll see what ultimately plays out on Saturday. If you’re in need of some fight night coverage, BJPenn.com will have what you’re looking. You can count on us for live results, video highlights, and key post-fight tidbits. Visit our homepage this weekend for UFC 318 coverage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC

Related

Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje UFC 300

Max Holloway won't be upset if Paddy Pimblett challenges Ilia Topuria for UFC gold

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 17, 2025
Dustin Poirier
Israel Adesanya

Dustin Poirier can't be discredited for never winning undisputed UFC title, says Israel Adesanya

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 17, 2025

Israel Adesanya doesn’t agree with those who try to discredit Dustin Poirier’s career.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway reveals that he feels great after official lightweight move

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway has said that he’s feeling great in the wake of his official move to the lightweight division.

Marvin Vettori
UFC

Marvin Vettori can't wait to hurt Brendan Allen at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC veteran Marvin Vettori has explained why he can’t wait to hurt Brendan Allen ahead of their UFC 318 grudge match.

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa explains why Khamzat Chimaev rivalry is personal

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has explained why he considers his feud with Khamzat Chimaev to be pretty personal.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall gives his thoughts on the use of the BMF title at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull wants to fight Aaron Pico after UFC 318 in Bellator grudge match: "He couldn't get to the belt"

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Patricio Pitbull has his eyes set on Aaron Pico if he gets past Dan Ige at UFC 318.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes he can earn a rematch with Ilia Topuria with a statement win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Max Holloway thinks he can jump the queue for a lightweight title shot at UFC 318.

Cris Cyborg
UFC

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg makes stunning decision on her fighting career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

Cris Cyborg admits retirement draws near.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits boxing 22
Luke Rockhold

Misfits Boxing 22 announced featuring Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold, and the return of Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Misfits Boxing 22 has been announced, and it features some former UFC fighters.