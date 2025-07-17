Max Holloway won’t be upset if Paddy Pimblett challenges Ilia Topuria for UFC gold

“Blessed” Wouldn’t Be Opposed to Topuria vs. Pimblett

Max Holloway spoke to MMAFighting.com ahead of his UFC 318 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. “Blessed” said that if Paddy Pimblett ends up being next in line for Ilia Topuria, he’d understand why.

“We’re in a sport where I say we have moments,” Holloway explained when speaking to MMA Fighting. “People forget we’re in the entertainment business. That’s just what it is. That’s what fighting is. We’re entertainment, and whoever sells those seats, that’s what the UFC is going to do. When you talk about the rankings and Arman [Tsarukyan], we have the president talking about how Arman is taking the right step to getting a title shot again, which is insane, and with Justin Gaethje saying about a title shot, I mean my last ‘55 fight, I did what I did [to him] and now I’m here at ‘55. It’s just weird.

“At the end of the day, it’s entertainment. You can’t be mad. You can’t be mad at anything. You want something in here? You’ve got to open your mouth. What’s the saying, the squeaky wheel gets the oil. That’s how it goes.”

For now, Holloway must focus on Poirier, a man who he hasn’t beaten inside the Octagon. “The Diamond” holds a submission finish and a unanimous decision over Holloway. This will be Poirier’s retirement fight, and “Blessed” is hoping send “The Diamond” off with a loss.