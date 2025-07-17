Max Holloway won’t be upset if Paddy Pimblett challenges Ilia Topuria for UFC gold

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 17, 2025

Don’t expect Max Holloway to be perturbed if Paddy Pimblett skips the line to receive a UFC lightweight title opportunity.

Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje UFC 300

Following Ilia Topuria’s knockout victory over Charles Oliveira to lay claim to the 155-pound gold, Pimblett entered the Octagon and had an intense staredown with “El Matador.” Topuria shoved “The Baddy” and it appeared the UFC had its next lightweight title fight on a silver platter.

UFC CEO Dana White would later tell reporters that he was not happy about Pimblett being allowed to enter the Octagon.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY BELIEVES HE CAN EARN A REMATCH WITH ILIA TOPURIA WITH A STATEMENT WIN OVER DUSTIN POIRIER AT UFC 318

“Blessed” Wouldn’t Be Opposed to Topuria vs. Pimblett

Max Holloway spoke to MMAFighting.com ahead of his UFC 318 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. “Blessed” said that if Paddy Pimblett ends up being next in line for Ilia Topuria, he’d understand why.

“We’re in a sport where I say we have moments,” Holloway explained when speaking to MMA Fighting. “People forget we’re in the entertainment business. That’s just what it is. That’s what fighting is. We’re entertainment, and whoever sells those seats, that’s what the UFC is going to do. When you talk about the rankings and Arman [Tsarukyan], we have the president talking about how Arman is taking the right step to getting a title shot again, which is insane, and with Justin Gaethje saying about a title shot, I mean my last ‘55 fight, I did what I did [to him] and now I’m here at ‘55. It’s just weird.

“At the end of the day, it’s entertainment. You can’t be mad. You can’t be mad at anything. You want something in here? You’ve got to open your mouth. What’s the saying, the squeaky wheel gets the oil. That’s how it goes.”

For now, Holloway must focus on Poirier, a man who he hasn’t beaten inside the Octagon. “The Diamond” holds a submission finish and a unanimous decision over Holloway. This will be Poirier’s retirement fight, and “Blessed” is hoping send “The Diamond” off with a loss.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Max Holloway Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier can't be discredited for never winning undisputed UFC title, says Israel Adesanya

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 17, 2025
Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway reveals that he feels great after official lightweight move

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway has said that he’s feeling great in the wake of his official move to the lightweight division.

Marvin Vettori
UFC

Marvin Vettori can't wait to hurt Brendan Allen at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC veteran Marvin Vettori has explained why he can’t wait to hurt Brendan Allen ahead of their UFC 318 grudge match.

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa explains why Khamzat Chimaev rivalry is personal

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has explained why he considers his feud with Khamzat Chimaev to be pretty personal.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall gives his thoughts on the use of the BMF title at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has made it clear that he isn’t a massive fan of the BMF championship.

Patricio Pitbull

Patricio Pitbull wants to fight Aaron Pico after UFC 318 in Bellator grudge match: "He couldn't get to the belt"

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025
Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes he can earn a rematch with Ilia Topuria with a statement win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Max Holloway thinks he can jump the queue for a lightweight title shot at UFC 318.

Cris Cyborg
UFC

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg makes stunning decision on her fighting career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

Cris Cyborg admits retirement draws near.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits boxing 22
Luke Rockhold

Misfits Boxing 22 announced featuring Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold, and the return of Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Misfits Boxing 22 has been announced, and it features some former UFC fighters.

Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

Former Max Holloway foe predicts UFC 318 trilogy against Dustin Poirier

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

A former opponent of Max Holloway has shared his pick for the UFC 318 main event bout against Dustin Poirier.