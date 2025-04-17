Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire explains what went wrong in Yair Rodriguez fight at UFC 314

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 17, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire believes he knows what went wrong at UFC 314.

Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at UFC 314

The former two-division Bellator champion made his UFC debut on April 12 against Yair Rodriguez. It was a big moment for the 37-year-old Freire. “Pitbull” could not emerge victorious in the fight, as Rodriguez was often one step ahead of him.

“El Pantera” defeated “Pitbull” via unanimous decision, and Freire thinks he can pinpoint what cost him.

‘Pitbull’ Lacked Urgency

Speaking to MMAFighting following the loss to Yair Rodriguez, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire shared his belief that he didn’t have enough urgency on fight night.

“Maybe for spending many years fighting in five-round fights, I don’t know if my sense of urgency took too long to activate,” Pitbull told MMA Fighting. “It was my mistake not to start with the foot on the gas, but it’s understandable because that could have led to a mistake. I don’t like to make mistakes. I like to hit the target when I fire. In general, I could have done more, went for war, hunted him, but it’s too late to say. We could have done better.”

Freire could’ve entered the UFC featherweight title picture with a win over Rodriguez in his promotional debut. Now, Freire wonders who his next opponent will be. He has some names who he thinks would make sense to share the Octagon with. Freire didn’t reveal who those names are, but he feels confident that he can get back on the horse.

“Pitbull” has fallen short in the past only to rebound and capture gold. Whether or not he can find that same success under the UFC banner remains to be seen. Freire has gone 1-3 in his last four outings.

