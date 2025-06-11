Patchy Mix learned harsh lesson in his UFC debut, says popular retired fighter

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 11, 2025

Patchy Mix had a rough go in his UFC debut, and a former standup warrior thinks a harsh lesson was learned.

Patchy Mix UFC 316

Mix shared the Octagon with Mario Bautista on the main card of UFC 316 in Newark. The former Bellator Bantamweight Champion entered the bout with some buzz. Bautista was the No. 10-ranked 135-pounder going into the bout. Mix was outgunned throughout the fight and ultimately lost the fight via unanimous decision.

In the aftermath of UFC 316, the “Immortal” Matt Brown explained how Mix learned a lesson that many before him have also realized.

RELATED: PATCHY MIX GETS BRUTAL ASSESSMENT OF UFC 316 LOSS FROM MMA LEGEND 

What Lesson Did Patchy Mix Learn?

During an edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown shared his take on Patchy Mix’s debut and why it proves that UFC’s competition remains unmatched.

“I’ll tell you what, the UFC just has the best fighters in the world,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “I think these few fights that we talk about where these guys are coming as champions from other [promotions] and everybody thinks they’re so good, I think it just shows the level of disparity of competition in the UFC.

“Maybe the lights and the media and all that kind of stuff play a role in it but I think it just shows the disparity. The number 15 guy [in the UFC] could be champion in any other promotion that he went to. It’s just an extreme difference between the UFC and everybody else. They have control of this sport, of all the best fighters and I think that’s all there is to it. We’ve seen it a million times.”

Mix has vowed to learn from the loss to Mario Bautista and make the proper adjustments. While Bautista continues to emerge as a bantamweight contender, Mix’s next fight will be a chance to prove he remains in the conversation at 135 pounds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Matt Brown Patchy Mix UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman gets honest about his health ahead of UFC Atlanta comeback fight

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili's coach gives thoughts on when Sean O'Malley began to break at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach believes he has pinpointed the moment when Sean O’Malley began to break at UFC 316.

Joaquin Buckley, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley doesn't believe Islam Makhachev will want to fight him

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev would be interested in fighting him.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley staredown
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley gives in-depth thoughts on his UFC 316 loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his in-depth thoughts on his recent UFC 316 defeat at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili.

Michael Chiesa
UFC

Michael Chiesa not hiding game plan against Court McGee at UFC Atlanta: "I'll stick to my strengths, it's no secret what that is"

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025

Michael Chiesa is glad to fight a veteran like Court McGee at UFC Atlanta.

Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev

Kamaru Usman hopeful to face Islam Makhachev before he retires: "Another blockbuster before I sail off"

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025
Islam Makhachev training
Joaquin Buckley

Top UFC welterweight thinks he'll get title shot before Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

One soaring UFC welterweight contender believes he will get a crack at 170-pound gold before Islam Makhachev does.

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili could run into problems with next UFC title defense, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

Could Merab Dvalishvili be in for a letdown in his next title defense?

Patchy Mix eats a punch from Mario Bautista at UFC 316
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix gets brutal assessment of UFC 316 loss from MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer shared his take on Patchy Mix’s failed UFC debut.

Ian Machado Garry suit
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry issues a warning to Belal Muhammad ahead of potential fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has previewed what a fight between him and Belal Muhammad could look like.