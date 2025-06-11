Patchy Mix learned harsh lesson in his UFC debut, says popular retired fighter

Patchy Mix had a rough go in his UFC debut, and a former standup warrior thinks a harsh lesson was learned. Mix shared the Octagon with Mario Bautista on the main card of UFC 316 in Newark. The former Bellator Bantamweight Champion entered the bout with some buzz. Bautista was the No. 10-ranked 135-pounder going into the bout. Mix was outgunned throughout the fight and ultimately lost the fight via unanimous decision. In the aftermath of UFC 316, the “Immortal” Matt Brown explained how Mix learned a lesson that many before him have also realized. RELATED: PATCHY MIX GETS BRUTAL ASSESSMENT OF UFC 316 LOSS FROM MMA LEGEND

What Lesson Did Patchy Mix Learn?

During an edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown shared his take on Patchy Mix’s debut and why it proves that UFC’s competition remains unmatched.

“I’ll tell you what, the UFC just has the best fighters in the world,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “I think these few fights that we talk about where these guys are coming as champions from other [promotions] and everybody thinks they’re so good, I think it just shows the level of disparity of competition in the UFC.

“Maybe the lights and the media and all that kind of stuff play a role in it but I think it just shows the disparity. The number 15 guy [in the UFC] could be champion in any other promotion that he went to. It’s just an extreme difference between the UFC and everybody else. They have control of this sport, of all the best fighters and I think that’s all there is to it. We’ve seen it a million times.”

Mix has vowed to learn from the loss to Mario Bautista and make the proper adjustments. While Bautista continues to emerge as a bantamweight contender, Mix’s next fight will be a chance to prove he remains in the conversation at 135 pounds.