Kamaru Usman reveals major plans following UFC Atlanta fight with Joaquin Buckley

Kamaru Usman Wants Second UFC Title Run

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Kamaru Usman was adamant about wanting another UFC title fight if he defeats Joaquin Buckley in impressive fashion.

“I think with a finish over Buckley this weekend, I’ll be next in line for that shot,” Usman said. “If you really look at the division and the landscape of where we are with the UFC, I don’t mean to sound some type of way, but I think as far as looking for the biggest name and the biggest fighter in that division, it’s me. So, yeah, I think we fight for the title next. I win that title and look to get a defense, probably next year.”

Usman’s last bout was a competitive matchup against current No. 1-ranked UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev. Usman lost the fight via majority decision. As for Buckley, he’s been on a six-fight tear. In his most recent outing, Buckley defeated former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington via third-round TKO after the Octagon doctor deemed “Chaos” unable to continue due to a cut.

If Usman can pull off the win over Buckley, he’ll find himself back in the 170-pound title conversation.