Patchy Mix gets brutal assessment of UFC 316 loss from MMA legend

Michael Bisping Trashes Patchy Mix’s UFC Debut

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Michael Bisping was blunt when he discussed Patchy Mix’s performance against Mario Bautista (via MMAJunkie).

“Patchy Mix sh*t the bed,” Bisping said.

“He was beaten soundly. He wasn’t in the fight. He didn’t really do much. On the striking numbers, it was surprising because they were kind of close. But Bautista was clipping him, he was landing good shots, and every time Patchy Mix took a shot, he was pulling his face. It was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t like that one.’ That’s not a good idea because if it’s close, the judges are going to go, ‘Well, you were reacting every single time to those shots.'”

Mix’s performance also surprised many of his longtime fans, but Bautista’s abilities can’t be discredited. Bautista had already secured a victory over Jose Aldo, and was riding a seven-fight winning streak ahead of UFC 316. Bautista currently finds himself at the No. 9 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings. If he can keep the momentum going, then Bautista could find himself fighting for UFC gold in the future.

As for Mix, he’ll need to figure out what went wrong in his UFC debut.