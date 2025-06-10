Patchy Mix gets brutal assessment of UFC 316 loss from MMA legend

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer shared his take on Patchy Mix’s failed UFC debut.

Patchy Mix eats a punch from Mario Bautista at UFC 316

Mix entered UFC 316 with some buzz. The former Bellator Bantamweight Champion was regarded by many as the best 135-pounder who wasn’t a part of the UFC roster. When the time arrived for Mix to share the Octagon with Mario Bautista, the former Bellator star didn’t look like a world-beater by any means. He ultimately dropped a unanimous decision, which is his first loss since 2020.

In the aftermath of UFC 316, one MMA legend was not impressed by Mix’s efforts.

Michael Bisping Trashes Patchy Mix’s UFC Debut

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Michael Bisping was blunt when he discussed Patchy Mix’s performance against Mario Bautista (via MMAJunkie).

“Patchy Mix sh*t the bed,” Bisping said.

“He was beaten soundly. He wasn’t in the fight. He didn’t really do much. On the striking numbers, it was surprising because they were kind of close. But Bautista was clipping him, he was landing good shots, and every time Patchy Mix took a shot, he was pulling his face. It was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t like that one.’ That’s not a good idea because if it’s close, the judges are going to go, ‘Well, you were reacting every single time to those shots.'”

Mix’s performance also surprised many of his longtime fans, but Bautista’s abilities can’t be discredited. Bautista had already secured a victory over Jose Aldo, and was riding a seven-fight winning streak ahead of UFC 316. Bautista currently finds himself at the No. 9 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings. If he can keep the momentum going, then Bautista could find himself fighting for UFC gold in the future.

As for Mix, he’ll need to figure out what went wrong in his UFC debut.

