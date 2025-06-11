Kamaru Usman gets honest about his health ahead of UFC Atlanta comeback fight

By Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

UFC star Kamaru Usman has given an honest assessment of his health heading into his comeback fight this weekend.

Kamaru Usman

As we know, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is one of the best to ever do it at 170 pounds. He had a legendary run with the title, and he picked up wins over a lot of big names along the way. With that being said, he’s currently riding a three-fight losing streak, and he’s desperate to get himself back in the win column.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman hopeful to face Islam Makhachev before he retires: “Another blockbuster before I sail off”

On Saturday night, he’ll try to do that in the main event of UFC Atlanta when he battles Joaquin Buckley. While many see him as the underdog, Usman is hungry to prove that he’s still more than good enough to mix it up with the very best in the welterweight division.

Of course, at the age of 38, it’s going to be difficult for him to do so. In a recent interview, Usman opened up on his health and how he felt during training camp.

Usman gets honest about his health

“I mean, going through a training camp definitely makes you feel like you’re not healthy.

“I’ll tell you that. Getting punched and beaten up by training partners like Justin, Archie, and some of these guys definitely makes you feel otherwise.

“But I’m just blessed for the opportunity to be back. I’m blessed to have another chance to step in, and I’m blessed not just to represent myself and my family, but also my instructors, my coaches, my training partners.

“So yeah, it’s a wonderful feeling to be back.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Who do you believe is going to pick up the win in this contest? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili's coach gives thoughts on when Sean O'Malley began to break at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025
Joaquin Buckley, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley doesn't believe Islam Makhachev will want to fight him

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev would be interested in fighting him.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley staredown
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley gives in-depth thoughts on his UFC 316 loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his in-depth thoughts on his recent UFC 316 defeat at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili.

Michael Chiesa
UFC

Michael Chiesa not hiding game plan against Court McGee at UFC Atlanta: "I'll stick to my strengths, it's no secret what that is"

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025

Michael Chiesa is glad to fight a veteran like Court McGee at UFC Atlanta.

Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev
UFC

Kamaru Usman hopeful to face Islam Makhachev before he retires: "Another blockbuster before I sail off"

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025

Kamaru Usman would like the chance to fight Islam Makhachev before his career is up.

Islam Makhachev training

Top UFC welterweight thinks he'll get title shot before Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili could run into problems with next UFC title defense, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

Could Merab Dvalishvili be in for a letdown in his next title defense?

Patchy Mix eats a punch from Mario Bautista at UFC 316
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix gets brutal assessment of UFC 316 loss from MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer shared his take on Patchy Mix’s failed UFC debut.

Ian Machado Garry suit
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry issues a warning to Belal Muhammad ahead of potential fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has previewed what a fight between him and Belal Muhammad could look like.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, UFC 311, MMA, California State Athletic Commission
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili's coach is confident regarding possible Cory Sandhagen fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood has given his thoughts on a possible title fight against Cory Sandhagen.