Kamaru Usman gets honest about his health ahead of UFC Atlanta comeback fight

UFC star Kamaru Usman has given an honest assessment of his health heading into his comeback fight this weekend.

As we know, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is one of the best to ever do it at 170 pounds. He had a legendary run with the title, and he picked up wins over a lot of big names along the way. With that being said, he’s currently riding a three-fight losing streak, and he’s desperate to get himself back in the win column.

On Saturday night, he’ll try to do that in the main event of UFC Atlanta when he battles Joaquin Buckley. While many see him as the underdog, Usman is hungry to prove that he’s still more than good enough to mix it up with the very best in the welterweight division.

Of course, at the age of 38, it’s going to be difficult for him to do so. In a recent interview, Usman opened up on his health and how he felt during training camp.