UFC middleweight Sean Strickland reveals surprising net worth

By BJ Penn Staff - June 3, 2025

Ever wonder how much money Sean Strickland has made during his time in the UFC? Well, he’ll be more than happy to tell you.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA

Strickland recently spent some time with influencer Adin Ross, and gave fans plenty of the wild sound bites we’ve come to expect from him.

While making some extremely controversial comments about the amount of “foreigners” on the UFC roster, he got to talking about fighter pay.

He was extremely critical of how little the UFC pays its fighters—as he has been before. However, it sounds like he’s doing just fine himself.

“My net worth is probably about $4 million. Liquid,” Strickland said. “When I say liquid, I mean investments. I have about $500,000 in real estate. The rest is in different accounts.”

While Strickland could probably retire with what he’s earned so far, he expects to have even more by the time his UFC career wraps up. More than double, to be precise.

“By the time I’m done fighting, worst-case scenario, I’ll probably have a net worth of $8-10 million,” Strickland said. “I could live off that. I would do about a five percent withdrawal. So five percent withdrawal of $8 million is like $400,000. So when I’m done, I’ll probably be making about $400K a year at a five percent withdrawal.”

Who is Sean Strickland fighting next in the UFC?

Sean Strickland is the former UFC middleweight champion. He won the belt with a stunning upset of Israel Adesanya in 2023, but lost the belt to Dricus Du Plessis in his first title defense, early last year.

After losing the belt, Strickland rebounded with a decision win over Paulo Costa. It was an objectively horrible fight, but the UFC opted to give him another crack at the belt nonetheless. He rematched Du Plessis earlier this year, but lost the fight far more decisively than he did the first time.

He is not booked for a fight right now, but admitted that he was offered a fight with rising contender Caio Borralho. However, he decided to turn it down due to his friendship with the Brazilian.

“It was Caio,” Strickland said. “Those fights are just hard because you’ve got a wife, you’ve got a kid, who I personally know, who I like. He’s such a cool guy. He’s a really nice guy. It’s one of those things where it’s like, do I really want to?”

Sean Strickland

