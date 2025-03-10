Paddy Pimblett would want to fight Conor McGregor first after winning UFC title

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has laid out a plan that involves him going up against Conor McGregor at some point in the future.

As we know, Paddy Pimblett is a pretty eccentric figure. He is one of the biggest names in all of mixed martial arts, and while some people may not like it, the Liverpudlian is currently unbeaten in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. At UFC 314, however, he’ll face his toughest test to date when he locks horns with Michael Chandler in a blockbuster lightweight collision.

If he’s able to get through the former Bellator champion, Pimblett will really be on the verge of something huge. Nobody expected him to get this far when he first entered the promotion, but with each and every passing fight, he keeps proving people wrong.

With that being said, Pimblett’s plan for the next few years is certainly interesting to say the least.