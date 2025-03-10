Jamahal Hill reacts to criticism over his Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev scorecard

Former champion Jamahal Hill has reacted to criticism over his views on the Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev fight.

Last Saturday night, Alex Pereira came up short against Magomed Ankalaev. After an electric run through the light heavyweight division, he tasted his first defeat at 205 pounds at the hands of the new champion Ankalaev. Now, it’s time for him to go back to the drawing board and figure out what exactly he wants to do next.

RELATED: Alex Pereira reflects on UFC 313 defeat to Magomed Ankalaev

Someone who knows a thing or two about fighting Pereira is none other than Jamahal Hill. The two competed in the main event of UFC 300, and on that night, it was ‘Poatan’ who came away with the victory courtesy of a nasty knockout.

After the UFC 313 main event, Hill sent out a tweet that suggested he felt vindicated in his preview of how Pereira vs Ankalaev would play out. Now, he’s expanded on that after catching some heat for his remarks.