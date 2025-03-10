Nico Carrillo reveals what it was like training Georges St-Pierre 

ONE Championship Muay Thai superstar Nico Carrillo is one of the hardest hitters in the world. Because of that, he’s been able to share his knowledge with some of the best martial artists in history.

Last week, “King of the North” was seen on the mats with MMA great Georges St-Pierre in Thailand.

The Canadian MMA superstar is a wealth of knowledge himself. However, he found tutelage in Carrillo’s new-age Muay Thai abilities. And in return, the Scottish striker had nothing but good things to say about the humble trailblazer.

“I was taking him through a Muay Thai session. I was actually the coach. I took him through some fun techniques and stuff I’ve been teaching in seminars. I’ve been told by his people, and by the look on his face, that he absolutely loved it,” he said.

“Every time I showed him something, he was saying, ‘Oh my god! Wow!’ He was amazed by the new school of Muay Thai in this generation.

“What a nice guy he is, too. So down to earth. They say to never meet your heroes, but he’s a hero of mine and one you definitely want to meet because he’s such a good guy.”