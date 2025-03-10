Nico Carrillo reveals what it was like training Georges St-Pierre 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 9, 2025

ONE Championship Muay Thai superstar Nico Carrillo is one of the hardest hitters in the world. Because of that, he’s been able to share his knowledge with some of the best martial artists in history.  

Nico Carrillo

Last week, “King of the North” was seen on the mats with MMA great Georges St-Pierre in Thailand. 

The Canadian MMA superstar is a wealth of knowledge himself. However, he found tutelage in Carrillo’s new-age Muay Thai abilities. And in return, the Scottish striker had nothing but good things to say about the humble trailblazer. 

“I was taking him through a Muay Thai session. I was actually the coach. I took him through some fun techniques and stuff I’ve been teaching in seminars. I’ve been told by his people, and by the look on his face, that he absolutely loved it,” he said. 

“Every time I showed him something, he was saying, ‘Oh my god! Wow!’ He was amazed by the new school of Muay Thai in this generation. 

“What a nice guy he is, too. So down to earth. They say to never meet your heroes, but he’s a hero of mine and one you definitely want to meet because he’s such a good guy.”

Nico Carrillo looks to reinvent himself with move to featherweight Muay Thai division

Nico Carrillo’s bantamweight showdown with Nabil Anane at ONE 170 in January was a huge turning point for Muay Thai knockout artist. He worked vigorously for years to make the weight limit. However, that fight was the straw that broke the camel’s back.  

Following his shocking loss to the newly crowned ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion, the Scot announced that he was moving to the featherweight division.  

There are many intriguing bouts for him there, and he promises to reinvent himself bigger and better than ever.  

“I got here with hard work. I’ll reach the peak of the mountain again with a smarter mind, smarter approach and again more hard work,” he said on Instagram.  

“What they call rock bottom, I call new birth.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Georges St. Pierre Nico Carrillo ONE Championship

Related

Tawanchai

Tawanchai reminds younger fighters on the come up to "be diligent"

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 9, 2025
Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek opens up on life as Muay Thai superstar

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

For reigning two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, fame didn’t come easily. It followed a body of work stemming from over 170 fights. But it also wasn’t something he was ever fully prepared for.  

Kiamran Nabati
ONE Championship

Kiamran Nabati, Ferrari Fairtex suspended from ONE after testing positive for banned substances

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

ONE Championship has struck down the hammer on two of its Muay Thai fighters following positive tests for banned substances.   

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unshaken by late-notice change of opponent at ONE Fight Night 29 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

The road to ONE Fight Night 29 hasn’t been the smoothest for reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. But she remains undeterred and unshaken. 

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals the person who inspired her to fight

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is currently in the prime of her punching powers. But she believes she wouldn’t be here without her older sister.   

Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja senses cardio will be Kana’s fatal flaw at ONE 172  

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025
Takeru Segawa
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Takeru admits losing to Superlek changed him: "Like I had died" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Japanese kickboxing ace Takeru Segawa isn’t used to being on the losing side of the fight. That’s why his ONE Championship debut defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 in January 2024 hit so hard. But in the bout’s aftermath, he learned many lessons.   

Takeru Segawa
Takeru Segawa

Takeru "gunning" for all-out war with Rodtang at ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 5, 2025

Fans are itching for the blockbuster encounter between Takeru Segawa and former flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon – and Takeru is in the same boat.  

Adriano Moraes
ONE Championship

Adriano Moraes predicts "legendary win" in ONE flyweight world title fight at ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 5, 2025

Eight-time ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano Moraes is on the cusp of reaching another major milestone.  

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Joe Rogan reacts to Tawanchai’s arm-breaking kicks: ‘He's terrifying’ 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 3, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has a new admirer in Joe Rogan.   