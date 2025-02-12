Israel Adesanya explains why he’s befriended some of his former rivals
UFC legend Israel Adesanya has explained why he’s now able to be friends with the likes of Alex Pereira and Robert Whittaker.
As we know, Israel Adesanya is easily one of the best middleweights of all time. In many ways, he’s one of the most notable fighters to have ever competed in the UFC – and perhaps mixed martial arts as a whole. Nowadays, however, he’s going through a rough patch in the cage, and that much is an understatement.
Still, it wasn’t always like that. Back in the day, Adesanya was the king of the world – with notable wins over Robert Whittaker and Alex Pereira putting him on the map as one of the best in the game. Nowadays, he’s actually become friends with both men, in what’s been a real surprise given all three are still active fighters.
In a recent video, Adesanya took the time to explain his logic.
Adesanya’s view on friendships with former rivals
“With all these guys, what’s hating Alex or hating Rob or anyone else do for me?” Adesanya said during an appearance at UFC 312. “It doesn’t serve me at all. It’s just poisoning myself. I’m holding onto hate in my heart for someone that’s moved on. So why would I do that? I’m not that kind of person. I’m just a chill guy.”
“I was even telling Alex before — like I said earlier, this is fighting, you’ve got to be a man about this,” Adesanya explained. “If you don’t fight, you’re not a man, you don’t understand, but we shot a fair one, that’s it. Cool.
“I even told Alex ‘bro, you beat me in Brazil, that was a fair one, cool. I left you alone. You chased me. So that’s your problem.’ That was his fault.”
