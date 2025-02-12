Israel Adesanya explains why he’s befriended some of his former rivals

UFC legend Israel Adesanya has explained why he’s now able to be friends with the likes of Alex Pereira and Robert Whittaker.

As we know, Israel Adesanya is easily one of the best middleweights of all time. In many ways, he’s one of the most notable fighters to have ever competed in the UFC – and perhaps mixed martial arts as a whole. Nowadays, however, he’s going through a rough patch in the cage, and that much is an understatement.

Still, it wasn’t always like that. Back in the day, Adesanya was the king of the world – with notable wins over Robert Whittaker and Alex Pereira putting him on the map as one of the best in the game. Nowadays, he’s actually become friends with both men, in what’s been a real surprise given all three are still active fighters.

In a recent video, Adesanya took the time to explain his logic.