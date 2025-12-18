Paddy Pimblett pumps the brakes on ending Ilia Topuria feud after recent support: ‘I still hate him!’

By Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025
Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett face off in the Octagon at UFC 317

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett clarified his stance towards Ilia Topuria after their recent classy back-and-forths.

Paddy Pimblett will fight for the interim lightweight title next month against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324, with the winner set for a likely showdown against undisputed champ Ilia Topuria. Topuria is dealing with issues outside of fighting and is taking an indefinite hiatus from competition.

Almost four years ago, Pimblett and Topuria’s feud kicked off when they got into a physical altercation at a UFC fighter hotel in London. Since then, they’ve traded barbs in person and online, including in a heated faceoff in the cage following UFC 317.

But Topuria recently attempted to squash his long-standing beef with Pimblett, calling him an ‘extremely entertaining’ fighter and forgiving his past transgressions. Pimblett, on the other hand, isn’t willing to let things go.

Paddy Pimblett: Ilia Topuria and I ‘still hate each other’ despite recent support

In a recent interview with The Independent, Pimblett revealed where things stand between him and Topuria after their recent back-and-forths.

“I still hate him, and I know he still hates me,” Pimblett said of Topuria. “We still dislike each other, we still want to batter each other, but that’s in the cage.”

”Family is different. I’d never, ever talk about someone’s family, and I know he wouldn’t talk about mine. He’s just not that way inclined. We’re not pieces of s–t like Colby Covington. It’s nothing to do with our families once we get in there.”

“He can say anything he wants about me, anything personal,” Pimblett concluded. “I can say anything personal about him. He can call me a blonde b—h all he wants, and I can call him a little midget sausage. That’s not bringing families into it, is it? So it’s all good.” (h/t MMA Mania)

If Pimblett is victorious at UFC 324, a matchup with Topuria is likely next. But as of this writing, it’s uncertain when Topuria will return to the Octagon to defend his lightweight championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC Videos

Related

Conor McGregor at the UFC 264 press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off

Conor McGregor teases 'colossal' bet on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025
Tyron Woodley open workout
UFC

Tyron Woodley reveals his biggest mistake during UFC title run

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 18, 2025

Tyron Woodley once ruled the UFC welterweight division, but he feels he lost sight of what got him to the dance.

Joshua Van
Manel Kape

Joshua Van gets another stern warning from top UFC contender: 'He's like a punching bag'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 18, 2025

Reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van has received another harsh warning from the man who could be his first challenger.

Ronda Rousey UFC press event
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's old rival open to UFC rematch: 'I don't know if she ever wanted to have one'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 18, 2025

A familiar face is open to fighting Ronda Rousey again.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling sounds off on doping in mixed martial arts

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on the state of doping in mixed martial arts.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis breaks down the state of UFC's middleweight division

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2025
Reinier de Ridder poses on the scale at the UFC Vancouver ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Report: Reinier de Ridder returns from first UFC defeat vs. budding star at UFC 326

Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder was medically cleared to compete faster than expected and will return at UFC 326.

Jake Paul
UFC

Jake Paul sends direct message to Anthony Joshua ahead of boxing match: 'Let's go to war'

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2025

Jake Paul has sent a clear message to Anthony Joshua ahead of their highly anticipated fight on Friday.

Movlid Khaybulaev celebrates with Khabib Nurmagomedov
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Movlid Khaybulaev stripped of 2025 PFL title win after USADA suspension announced

Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025

2025 PFL featherweight title winner Movlid Khaybulaev’s championship belt has been forfeited after he was served a one-year USADA suspension.

Movlid Khaybulaev celebrates after a win at a PFL event
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former PFL champ Movlid Khaybulaev slammed by former foe after USADA announces one-year-suspension

Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025

Former PFL champion Movlid Khaybulaev was handed a one-year USADA suspension after testing positive for a banned performance enhancer.