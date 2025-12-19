Jackie Buntan defends kickboxing world title against Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 40

Jackie Buntan gets her shot at redemption against the woman who took away her Muay Thai dreams. The Filipino-American isn’t handing over her kickboxing crown without a fight.

Buntan defends her ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title against Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 40 on Friday, February 13, 2026, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The rematch headlines the U.S. primetime card after their September clash at ONE Fight Night 35 ended with Hemetsberger scoring two first-round knockdowns to capture the vacant ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

That night belonged to the Austrian underdog. Hemetsberger weathered early damage from Buntan’s trademark right hand before dropping her twice with short counters that shifted the entire fight.

The 26-year-old Austrian pressed forward through five grueling rounds to become her nation’s first ONE Championship titleholder. She now hunts history again, seeking to become just the third woman in the organization to capture two-sport glory.

But Buntan hasn’t forgotten those knockdowns. The memory fuels her preparation as she defends the kickboxing gold she captured by defeating Anissa Meksen this past November.

The 28-year-old Boxing Works product carries a 27-7 record into the rematch. Training under Bryan Popejoy and retired ONE Championship legend Janet Todd in California, she’s compiled victories over elite strikers like Nat Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Amber Kitchen.

Stella Hemetsberger seeks two-sport glory at ONE Fight Night 40

Stella Hemetsberger arrived in ONE Championship through the Friday Fights proving ground. The RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club representative turned that weekly series opportunity into a coronation.

Her professional record stands at 9-1 heading into this title challenge. A second victory over Buntan would elevate her to rare air within the promotion.

Only two women have captured world titles in multiple disciplines under the ONE Championship banner. Hemetsberger could join that exclusive club by adding kickboxing gold to her existing Muay Thai crown.

The Austrian brings the confidence of someone who already cracked the code once. She knows Buntan’s tendencies, survived her power, and found openings that led to those devastating first-round knockdowns.

Buntan understands the stakes extend beyond defending her kickboxing title. This fight represents a chance to erase September’s setback and prove that those knockdowns were momentary lapses rather than signs of vulnerability.