Former UFC slugger thinks Paddy Pimblett’s weight gains could be cause for concern

Matt Brown on “The Baddy’s” Weight

Thus far, Paddy Pimblett indulgence hasn’t negatively impacted his fights. Still, Matt Brown took to MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer” to remind “The Baddy” that he will need to manage his weight as he gets older.

“If I were his coach, I would have some concern,” Brown said. “What I tell all of my fighters is we have a short window here. You might be doing this for 15 to 20 years at most. There’s a lot that you can get out of it. Why not squeeze all the f*cking juice out that you can? It’s not a ton of suffering to not put on f*cking 40 pounds after a fight. You can enjoy yourself. Enjoy yourself with some moderation and then be back in the gym next week. Nothing wrong with that.

“You’ve got to have a good, relaxed mind when you’re training and going through this journey, but particularly when we’re young, we feel invincible. We forget how short all this is. When you’re 20, you don’t ever feel like you’re going to be 40 in your life. When you’re 30, you never feel like you’re going to be 50. Like that day’s just never going to come. I can just do whatever I do right now, just live in the moment.”

What’s next for Pimblett remains to be seen. “The Baddy” has name-dropped the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan. Could he receive his first crack at UFC gold if he wins his next fight?