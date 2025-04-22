Former UFC slugger thinks Paddy Pimblett’s weight gains could be cause for concern

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 22, 2025

A former UFC fan favorite wonders if Paddy Pimblett is making a mistake with his post-fight weight gains.

Paddy Pimblett weight gain

Pimblett’s stock has never been higher following his third-round TKO finish over Michael Chandler at UFC 314. “The Baddy” figures to get a top five-ranked UFC lightweight in his next outing. Some even feel a potential No. 1 contender fight could be in Pimblett’s future.

While Pimblett handles business inside the Octagon, he won’t hesitate to enjoy himself when he isn’t in a fight camp. “The Baddy” has some fun with his weight gains, but one ex-UFC slugger believes Pimblett should be advised to slow down on the post-fight luxuries.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT REVEALS WEIGHT GAIN SINCE UFC 314 VICTORY

Matt Brown on “The Baddy’s” Weight

Thus far, Paddy Pimblett indulgence hasn’t negatively impacted his fights. Still, Matt Brown took to MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer” to remind “The Baddy” that he will need to manage his weight as he gets older.

“If I were his coach, I would have some concern,” Brown said. “What I tell all of my fighters is we have a short window here. You might be doing this for 15 to 20 years at most. There’s a lot that you can get out of it. Why not squeeze all the f*cking juice out that you can? It’s not a ton of suffering to not put on f*cking 40 pounds after a fight. You can enjoy yourself. Enjoy yourself with some moderation and then be back in the gym next week. Nothing wrong with that.

“You’ve got to have a good, relaxed mind when you’re training and going through this journey, but particularly when we’re young, we feel invincible. We forget how short all this is. When you’re 20, you don’t ever feel like you’re going to be 40 in your life. When you’re 30, you never feel like you’re going to be 50. Like that day’s just never going to come. I can just do whatever I do right now, just live in the moment.”

What’s next for Pimblett remains to be seen. “The Baddy” has name-dropped the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan. Could he receive his first crack at UFC gold if he wins his next fight?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Matt Brown Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria names one UFC contender he doesn't enjoy watching fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 22, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 194
Krzysztof Jotko

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 194 with Dan Ige and Krzysztof Jotko

Cole Shelton - April 22, 2025

The 194th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to recap UFC 314 and preview OKTAGON 70.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett reveals weight gain since UFC 314 victory

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has spoken about his weight gain since his triumph over Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

Magomed Ankalaev Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree

Magomed Ankalaev questions Khalil Rountree Jr’s analysis of Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 performance

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has questioned Khalil Rountree Jr for his analysis of Alex Pereira’s main event performance at UFC 313.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, UFC 311, MMA, California State Athletic Commission
Merab Dvalishvili

Conor McGregor praises Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his UFC 316 return

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2025

UFC legend Conor McGregor has voiced his admiration for Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his return to action at UFC 316.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reveals what he told Jon Jones’ publicist that left him furious

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2025
Anthony Smith, Power Slap, UFC
UFC

Anthony Smith understands UFC's "business decision" for his final opponent: "They're trying to catch us on our way out"

Cole Shelton - April 21, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith understands that he has to fight a young up-and-comer in his retirement fight.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, MMA, UFC 315, Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

UFC 315 headliner Jack Della Maddalena seeking revenge against Islam Makhachev

BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025

Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena is set to challenge Belal Muhammad for welterweight gold at UFC 315. If he successfully claims the title, he’s got his eyes on an even bigger challenge: Islam Makhachev.

Anthony Smith, Power Slap, UFC
Power Slap

Retiring UFC veteran Anthony Smith reveals plans to start Power Slap feeder league

BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025

UFC veteran Anthony Smith is nearing the end of his lengthy MMA career. From the sounds of it, he already has some big plans for his life after fighting. For one, he aims to create a feeder league for Dana White’s controversial Power Slap promotion.

Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis fires back at Khamzat Chimaev amid injury rumors: "Was the fight signed?"

Cole Shelton - April 21, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis has fired back at Khamzat Chimaev.