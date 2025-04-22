Ilia Topuria names one UFC contender he doesn’t enjoy watching fight

Ilia Topuria has a few fighters that he enjoys watching, but not all of them can get his seal of approval. The former UFC Featherweight Champion has big aspirations for his career. Topuria is moving up to the lightweight division in hopes of capturing another UFC title. While “La Leyenda” is known for being boastful, he does admit there are other elite fighters on the UFC roster who catch his attention with their fighting style. One may think that someone like Yair Rodriguez would have Topuria hanging onto every movement with his exciting style, but that isn’t the case. RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA PLANS TO SIT OUT AND WAIT FOR LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE SHOT AGAINST ISLAM MAKHACHEV: “YOU CAN’T KEEP AVOIDING ME”

Ilia Topuria Not A Fan of Yair Rodriguez

Ilia Topuria appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and he explained why Yair Rodriguez isn’t someone he enjoys watching fight (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t know what to tell you about Yair Rodriguez. I’m not a big fan of him,” Topuria said in a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “He’s the type of guy that you don’t even need to take him down, he goes to the ground himself. He’s like very spectacular the way he fights, the striking, the kicks he throws and all that, but I’m not a big fan of him.”

Topuria did reveal who catching his attention whenever they’re inside the Octagon, and they happen to be two recent opponents.

“I’m a fan of Volk (Volkanovski) and Max Holloway,” Topuria said. “Actually, they were the smartest guys that I ever faced inside the Octagon. I felt that they were smart. They had that fight IQ. They know how to fight.”

As of late, Topuria has been pounding the table for a UFC Lightweight Championship opportunity. Titleholder Islam Makhachev isn’t too keen on the idea, given he’s already defend his gold against a featherweight twice. Time will tell what the UFC brass decide to do.