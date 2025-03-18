Ian Machado Garry was ‘livid’ over not receiving UFC 315 title fight against Belal Muhammad

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 18, 2025

Ian Machado Garry believes he should’ve been called upon for a UFC welterweight title shot against Belal Muhammad.

Ian Machado Garry

When Shavkat Rakhmonov couldn’t accept a championship bout with Muhammad due to an injury, Jack Della Maddalena stepped up. Maddalena will challenge Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10.

Garry feels the UFC missed an opportunity to give the UFC 315 card some juice by giving him the 170-pound title fight.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD MAKES BOLD PROMISE FOR UFC 315 TITLE FIGHT AGAINST JACK DELLA MADDALENA

Ian Machado Garry Wanted UFC 315 Title Fight

In a new video posted on his Instagram page, Ian Machado Garry let it be known that he thinks he should’ve receive a crack at Belal Muhammad for the UFC Welterweight Championship (via MMAJunkie).

“Why aren’t I fighting for the title? I had a chat with my agent,” Garry posted on his Instagram. “I rang him when he told me about this news, and I was livid – still am to this day. I had a No. 1 contender’s fight where the guy (Rakhmonov) now has to get knee reconstruction and is out for a year. But you know, it’s not my fault. I didn’t do it. I didn’t stab his knee 20 something times and boot the leg off. I’m not fighting for a world title because I’m coming off a loss, and they’re giving it to a guy who’s been injured for a year, and they think that’s more exciting, but they’re wrong.”

Garry’s last bout was against Rakhmonov on the UFC 310 card. “The Future” filled in when Muhammad couldn’t fight due to an infection. Garry made the bout competitive, but he ultimately lost via unanimous decision. Despite the loss, the Irishman insists he would’ve been a better option over Maddalena.

“The world title fight was meant to be Shavkat Rakhmonov taking on Belal Muhammad, but Shavkat apparently is out injured. I wonder how that happened? Now they’re pulling in a guy who hasn’t fought in a year because he’s had an operation on his forearm because he broke it in his last fight, hasn’t fought in a long time, and hasn’t been active. So, they’ve given it to Jack Della Maddalena because I’m coming off of a loss. That’s OK. Don’t worry. I’ll get you all. You’re all mine.”

Garry currently holds the No. 7 spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings. Maddalena is ahead of him in the No. 4 position. “The Future” has called for a clash with Kamaru Usman, but “The Nigerian Nightmare” has said he won’t return to the Octagon until he is fully healed.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev

UFC legend explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria would be an 'insult'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 18, 2025
Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Michael Chandler

Former UFC champion warns Paddy Pimblett of Michael Chandler's KO threat ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 18, 2025

One ex-UFC titleholder has given his take on the dangers that Michael Chandler presents to Paddy Pimblett.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has issued a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of the latter’s move up to 155 pounds.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards doesn't think the UFC world title looks right on Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

UFC star Leon Edwards has stated that he doesn’t think the UFC welterweight championship looks right on his old rival Belal Muhammad.

Jean Silva UFC
Jean Silva

Jean Silva responds to Bryce Mitchell's "demonic" claims

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

UFC star Jean Silva has responded to claims made by Bryce Mitchell that he is being possessed by a legion of demons.

Marvin Vettori UFC weigh in

Marvin Vettori issues retirement challenge to UFC rival Brendan Allen: “Before I see you outside”

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025
Roman Dolidze, UFC Vegas 104
Roman Dolidze

What's next for Roman Dolidze and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 104?

Cole Shelton - March 17, 2025

The UFC was back at the Apex on Saturday, March 15 for UFC Vegas 104. The main event saw Roman Dolidze rematching Marvin Vettori.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal explains why he asked the UFC to fight Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines

Cole Shelton - March 17, 2025

Bo Nickal says he asked the UFC to fight Reinier de Ridder next and they granted his request.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker reveals next middleweight fight could be his last: "I'm going to decide after this next fight"

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker remains interested in a move to 205 pounds.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz confirms interest in UFC return, trashes current roster: "I want to go back and get a title"

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025

Nate Diaz is interested in a return to the octagon to win a UFC championship.