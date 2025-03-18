Ian Machado Garry was ‘livid’ over not receiving UFC 315 title fight against Belal Muhammad

Ian Machado Garry Wanted UFC 315 Title Fight

In a new video posted on his Instagram page, Ian Machado Garry let it be known that he thinks he should’ve receive a crack at Belal Muhammad for the UFC Welterweight Championship (via MMAJunkie).

“Why aren’t I fighting for the title? I had a chat with my agent,” Garry posted on his Instagram. “I rang him when he told me about this news, and I was livid – still am to this day. I had a No. 1 contender’s fight where the guy (Rakhmonov) now has to get knee reconstruction and is out for a year. But you know, it’s not my fault. I didn’t do it. I didn’t stab his knee 20 something times and boot the leg off. I’m not fighting for a world title because I’m coming off a loss, and they’re giving it to a guy who’s been injured for a year, and they think that’s more exciting, but they’re wrong.”

Garry’s last bout was against Rakhmonov on the UFC 310 card. “The Future” filled in when Muhammad couldn’t fight due to an infection. Garry made the bout competitive, but he ultimately lost via unanimous decision. Despite the loss, the Irishman insists he would’ve been a better option over Maddalena.

“The world title fight was meant to be Shavkat Rakhmonov taking on Belal Muhammad, but Shavkat apparently is out injured. I wonder how that happened? Now they’re pulling in a guy who hasn’t fought in a year because he’s had an operation on his forearm because he broke it in his last fight, hasn’t fought in a long time, and hasn’t been active. So, they’ve given it to Jack Della Maddalena because I’m coming off of a loss. That’s OK. Don’t worry. I’ll get you all. You’re all mine.”

Garry currently holds the No. 7 spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings. Maddalena is ahead of him in the No. 4 position. “The Future” has called for a clash with Kamaru Usman, but “The Nigerian Nightmare” has said he won’t return to the Octagon until he is fully healed.