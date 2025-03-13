Beneil Dariush believes Paddy Pimblett could have success against Michael Chandler

Dariush backs Pimblett

“I think for Paddy, it’s perfect,” Dariush told MMA Junkie. “You could be a fan of Chandler, whatever, you have to admit he’s 2-4 in the UFC. Just being honest, I don’t think he’s on his way to the top. He’s on a downward slope, so it’s a perfect time for Paddy to kind of meet him there, and I think Paddy has a very good chance of beating him.”

“Charles was able to get a lot of takedowns on Chandler, which I’m being honest with you: I didn’t think that was going to happen,” Dariush continued. “I thought maybe one or two takedowns, but to be able to take him down every round, that was very surprising to me. So I think Paddy has a great chance. I think the fight will play out a lot standing, but if Paddy gauges in the grappling, he’ll actually have lots of success.

“For whatever reason, Chandler is wrestling less than he used to, and wrestling isn’t like striking where you could just hit some mitts and be back in shape for it. Wrestling, you got to drill, drill, drill, and it’s ugly, and it’s hard. As you get older, it becomes harder and harder to do that. He’s not wrestling as much, and that gives a really big opportunity for Paddy to win that fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie