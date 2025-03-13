Beneil Dariush believes Paddy Pimblett could have success against Michael Chandler

By Harry Kettle - March 13, 2025

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush believes Paddy Pimblett could have a lot of success against Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett

Next month, Paddy Pimblett will face the toughest test of his mixed martial arts career thus far. He will go head to head with Michael Chandler, in a fight that many believe he has a good chance of winning.

Others, however feel as if Chandler has an excellent chance of victory if he’s able to keep things on the feet. There are a lot of different factors to consider, but there are a also a lot of ways this one can go.

Recently, Beneil Dariush weighed in on how he can picture this fight playing out.

Dariush backs Pimblett

“I think for Paddy, it’s perfect,” Dariush told MMA Junkie. “You could be a fan of Chandler, whatever, you have to admit he’s 2-4 in the UFC. Just being honest, I don’t think he’s on his way to the top. He’s on a downward slope, so it’s a perfect time for Paddy to kind of meet him there, and I think Paddy has a very good chance of beating him.”

“Charles was able to get a lot of takedowns on Chandler, which I’m being honest with you: I didn’t think that was going to happen,” Dariush continued. “I thought maybe one or two takedowns, but to be able to take him down every round, that was very surprising to me. So I think Paddy has a great chance. I think the fight will play out a lot standing, but if Paddy gauges in the grappling, he’ll actually have lots of success.

“For whatever reason, Chandler is wrestling less than he used to, and wrestling isn’t like striking where you could just hit some mitts and be back in shape for it. Wrestling, you got to drill, drill, drill, and it’s ugly, and it’s hard. As you get older, it becomes harder and harder to do that. He’s not wrestling as much, and that gives a really big opportunity for Paddy to win that fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

