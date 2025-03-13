Jon Anik believes Justin Gaethje deserves a shot at Islam Makhachev

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Justin Gaethje deserves a crack at Islam Makhachev’s UFC title.

Last weekend, Justin Gaethje proved that he’s still an elite competitor in the lightweight division. He went toe to toe with Rafael Fiziev for the second time, and for the second time, he came away with a blockbuster victory.

Since then, many have been questioning what’s next for Gaethje. The popular opinion is that he should receive a shot at the title, at the very least because he’s a fresh competitor for the reigning champion Islam Makhachev.

In a recent interview, Jon Anik provided his point of view and reasoning for why Gaethje should be the one to get the nod.

