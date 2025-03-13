Jon Anik believes Justin Gaethje deserves a shot at Islam Makhachev
UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Justin Gaethje deserves a crack at Islam Makhachev’s UFC title.
Last weekend, Justin Gaethje proved that he’s still an elite competitor in the lightweight division. He went toe to toe with Rafael Fiziev for the second time, and for the second time, he came away with a blockbuster victory.
Since then, many have been questioning what’s next for Gaethje. The popular opinion is that he should receive a shot at the title, at the very least because he’s a fresh competitor for the reigning champion Islam Makhachev.
In a recent interview, Jon Anik provided his point of view and reasoning for why Gaethje should be the one to get the nod.
Anik’s Gaethje belief
“He absolutely should fight Islam Makhachev for the title,” Anik told Bloody Elbow. “I don’t know that he could’ve done more with this showcase, and sometimes decision wins could be better than finishes, and I think in this instance, had there been a quick knockout, I actually think this is more useful. Justin Gaethje is going to go in the Hall of Fame twice.”
“Don’t you believe, right, that if Islam Makhachev is probed about this, he’s going to want to fight Justin Gaethje? I don’t know what the pay-per-view window says about Gaethje vs. Topuria. Charles Oliveira is worthy, as well. I think we can all agree there are three options: Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira. The nature of this win for Gaethje and the fact that we haven’t seen that fight, to me promotionally, I would go in that direction.”
