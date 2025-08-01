Aljamain Sterling explains what’s special about former rival Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling has explained why his former rival Petr Yan is such a special fighter after his win over Marcus McGhee.

Following his recent win over Marcus McGhee, Petr Yan has now won three on the bounce in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While we all know that the bantamweight division is absolutely stacked, there’s every chance that he could earn himself another crack at the title in the not-so-distant future.

One man who knows what it feels like to throw down with Yan is Aljamain Sterling. The two men battled each other twice, with Sterling winning on both occasions – once via disqualification and once via split decision.

In a recent video, Sterling opened up and spoke positively about what Yan brings to the table at 135 pounds.