Aljamain Sterling explains what’s special about former rival Petr Yan
Aljamain Sterling has explained why his former rival Petr Yan is such a special fighter after his win over Marcus McGhee.
Following his recent win over Marcus McGhee, Petr Yan has now won three on the bounce in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While we all know that the bantamweight division is absolutely stacked, there’s every chance that he could earn himself another crack at the title in the not-so-distant future.
One man who knows what it feels like to throw down with Yan is Aljamain Sterling. The two men battled each other twice, with Sterling winning on both occasions – once via disqualification and once via split decision.
In a recent video, Sterling opened up and spoke positively about what Yan brings to the table at 135 pounds.
Sterling praises former rival Yan
“He’s willing to trade in the pocket, and he’s willing to put his chin on the line,” Sterling said. “I think that’s the most impressive thing about him. He trusts his chin, and he trusts that his defense is going to be able to hold up so that he can land a better shot than you can. That is the difference. If you’re going to sign a fight with Petr Yan, you’re going to have to be able to neutralize him and keep him still for a few minutes to cook clock.
“I hate to say it because it sounds boring, but what the f*ck would you do with this Terminator machine, Jason Voorhees, just walking you down, and every time you punch him, he just comes back forward? And you just start to get like, ‘Well what else am I supposed to hit him with? Kitchen sink?’ If you can’t neutralize him, he’s getting back up and he’s going to be the boogeyman walking you down.”
