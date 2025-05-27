Coach isn’t ruling out Dustin Poirier fighting again after Max Holloway trilogy: “Never say never”

By Cole Shelton - May 27, 2025

Mike Brown, the head coach of Dustin Poirier, isn’t ruling out ‘The Diamond’ fighting again after UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier is set for his retirement fight against Max Holloway in their trilogy bout for the BMF belt in New Orleans. It’s an intriguing matchup, and Poirier has made it clear this will be it for him.

However, ahead of UFC 318 on July 19, Mike Brown says Dustin Poirier could be enticed to fight again, but he hopes this is it for him.

“I mean, I think so,” Brown told MMA Fighting. “You can never say never, but he’s done really well for himself. He’s made a boatload of money. He’s set. He doesn’t need to fight. So it would have to be something pretty enticing. I mean, that could always happen. But I think he’s content with his accomplishments and content with the money he has made and what he’s done. So, you know, I think it is.”

It would be a surprise to see Dustin Poirier fight again, but MMA retirements are known not to last. If Poirier also has a great performance, that could entice him to continue to fight. But for now, UFC 318 will be the final time he fights in the UFC.

Dustin Poirier is planning for a war against Max Holloway at UFC 318

Entering his retirement fight at UFC 318, Dustin Poirier is eager to share the Octagon with Max Holloway again.

Poirier knows it will be an entertaining fight for the fans and expects it to be a war like their rematch was.

“That would be nice to get in, retire clear, go home with no stitches for my daughter,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “But in true knucklehead fashion, I’m going to stand in the middle and trade with Max. We’re going to bleed and put on a show for the last one.”

Dustin Poirier is 30-9 and one NC as a pro and coming off a submission loss to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt. The former interim champ has notable wins over Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and Eddie Alvarez.

