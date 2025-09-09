What’s next for Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho after UFC Paris?

The UFC was in Paris, France, on Saturday for a solid UFC Paris card that exceeded all expectations. The main event saw Nassourdine Imavov taking on Caio Borralho in a potential No. 1 contender fight.

Entering the fight, Imavov was coming off a TKO win over Israel Adesanya and was on a four-fight winning streak. Borralho, meanwhile, was on a 17-fight unbeaten streak and was a perfect 7-0 in the UFC and was coming off a decision win over Jared Cannonier.

Ultimately, it was Imavov who cruised to a lopsided decision win as he was able to land the more damaging shots. Following UFC Paris, here is what I think should be next for the middleweight contenders.