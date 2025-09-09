Robert Whittaker details how Nassourdine Imavov can dethrone Khamzat Chimaev in middleweight clash
One of Khamzat Chimaev’s former rivals, Robert Whittaker, believes Nassourdine Imavov can upset Chimaev in one specific facet.
UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov continued his meteoric rise with a dominant win over Caio Borralho in the UFC Paris main event on Saturday. Imavov, who entered UFC Paris off recent victories over Jared Cannonier and Israel Adesanya, is knocking on the door of a title shot.
While it’s uncertain if Imavov will get the next title shot, he’s well-suited in the middleweight title mix. He’s one of several top middleweight contenders who could give Chimaev some problems inside the Octagon.
After Chimaev smothered Dricus du Plessis to win the UFC middleweight title, some believe the middleweight titleholder is here to stay. But one of Chimaev’s former rivals believes Imavov can present the champion with some problems in one specific area.
Robert Whittaker tabs the best way Nassourdine Imavov can shock Khamzat Chimaev
During a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker reacted to Imavov’s performance and previewed a potential clash with Chimaev.
“I don’t know how anyone beats Khamzat at the moment,” Whittaker said. “His wrestling is so high-level. I feel like the way to beat him is with high-level jiu-jitsu.
“If Imavov has high-level back jiu-jitsu – which I know he does have high-level jiu-jitsu – but if it’s that high-level, like Gilbert Burns high-level, then maybe we’ll see something. But also, fights are funny. Anything can happen. Maybe Chimaev dives into a knee or foot.” (h/t MMA Junkie)
Chimaev has briefly struggled against high-level strikers and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu elites during his career, including welterweight Gilbert Burns. Burns handed Chimaev arguably the toughest test of his career at UFC 273, as Chimaev squeaked by with a decision victory.
While Imavov is a dynamic grappler, his striking has grown leaps and bounds since he first walked to the Octagon. Imavov’s boxing was on full-display in a stunning TKO win over Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Khamzat Chimaev Nassourdine Imavov Robert Whittaker UFC