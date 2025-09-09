Robert Whittaker details how Nassourdine Imavov can dethrone Khamzat Chimaev in middleweight clash

One of Khamzat Chimaev’s former rivals, Robert Whittaker, believes Nassourdine Imavov can upset Chimaev in one specific facet.

UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov continued his meteoric rise with a dominant win over Caio Borralho in the UFC Paris main event on Saturday. Imavov, who entered UFC Paris off recent victories over Jared Cannonier and Israel Adesanya, is knocking on the door of a title shot.

While it’s uncertain if Imavov will get the next title shot, he’s well-suited in the middleweight title mix. He’s one of several top middleweight contenders who could give Chimaev some problems inside the Octagon.

After Chimaev smothered Dricus du Plessis to win the UFC middleweight title, some believe the middleweight titleholder is here to stay. But one of Chimaev’s former rivals believes Imavov can present the champion with some problems in one specific area.