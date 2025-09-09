Andrew Tate issues fiery response to Darren Till’s callout amid reported Misfits negotiations

Social media influencer Andrew Tate responded to former UFC star Darren Till’s recent comments about a potential fight.

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till continued his impressive start to his boxing career with a brutal knockout of Luke Rockhold last month. After weeks of bad blood between the two former UFC standouts, Till got the last laugh in their rivalry to send Rockhold into retirement.

Till has plenty of high-profile options for his next Misfits Boxing appearance. He’s called out the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Mike Perry, and previously scheduled opponent Tommy Fury in recent days.

But social media influencer Andrew Tate is also a potential opponent on Till’s mind. Tate, most recognizable for his controversial views shared online, is also a former professional kickboxer.

Till called out Tate during a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, and it didn’t take long for Tate to take notice.