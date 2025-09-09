Andrew Tate issues fiery response to Darren Till’s callout amid reported Misfits negotiations

By Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Social media influencer Andrew Tate responded to former UFC star Darren Till’s recent comments about a potential fight.

Andrew Tate appears cageside while attending UFC 313, opposite Darren Till in the Octagon at UFC 269

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till continued his impressive start to his boxing career with a brutal knockout of Luke Rockhold last month. After weeks of bad blood between the two former UFC standouts, Till got the last laugh in their rivalry to send Rockhold into retirement.

Till has plenty of high-profile options for his next Misfits Boxing appearance. He’s called out the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Mike Perry, and previously scheduled opponent Tommy Fury in recent days.

But social media influencer Andrew Tate is also a potential opponent on Till’s mind. Tate, most recognizable for his controversial views shared online, is also a former professional kickboxer.

Till called out Tate during a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, and it didn’t take long for Tate to take notice.

Andrew Tate hits back at Darren Till as Misfits Boxing fight talks continue

In a recent post to X, Tate responded to Till’s latest comments.

“Darren I think you’re hilarious,” Tate began.

“Always enjoyed your antics and humor. Also seen your career and respect it, you’re well liked in my circles. The fight would be great! I understand fighting me is life changing money for you (not me). But there’s no need for name calling.

“I really don’t like all that clown s— and being rude etc we’re both professionals here,” Tate continued. “I find it rude and if that’s the way you’re trying to get the fight it won’t happen. I’m the superstar here. Talk nicely and I’ll reply to your team’s desperate messages.”

Tate recently signed with Misfits Boxing on a multi-fight deal, and debuted in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings despite not fighting yet in the ring. Tate hasn’t competed in combat sports since December 2020.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

