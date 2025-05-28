Retired MMA veteran defends UFC over reported booking of Movsar Evloev

Matt Brown Defends UFC Over Movsar Evloev Situation

The latest edition of MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer” saw Matt Brown come to the defense of the UFC, saying that the promotion has long been more focused on running a business rather than being a true sport.

“Unfortunately for a guy like Movsar, you have to be a real fan to even know who he is [much less] that he’s on a streak and that he could threaten a [champion],” Brown said. “The fact is most guys don’t know his name. You go to a bar and mention Movsar Evloev, no one’s going to know who the hell you’re talking about, and they put him into a pay-per-view or hell even a Fight Night or a co-main event on a pay-per-view, no one’s going to know or care.

“Again, you can’t necessarily diss the UFC or hate them for the way they do it. It just f*cks the guys like Movsar. He’s not out there trying to be Sean O’Malley and make pretty little social media videos. He’s not trying to sit around and use CapCut all day. He’s out there fighting like a true warrior that he is. Like a Belal Muhammad or a [Magomed] Ankalaev, we’ve seen it time and time again.”

While not yet made official by the UFC, it’s been reported that Evloev will be facing Aaron Pico on July 26 at a UFC show in Abu Dhabi. Pico is a former Bellator star who recently got out of his contract with PFL. It’s a big opportunity for Pico and a big risk for Evloev, who is hoping to leave no doubt that he should get a crack at the 145-pound gold.