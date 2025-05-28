Retired MMA veteran defends UFC over reported booking of Movsar Evloev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 28, 2025

A retired MMA veteran has come to the UFC’s defense amid criticism of how the promotion has handled Movsar Evloev.

Movsar Evloev

The general consensus is that Evloev has done enough to earn a UFC featherweight title opportunity. Despite the support from hardcore fans and experts, Evloev has suggested that he will not be getting the next crack at Volkanovski’s UFC gold. While not confirmed, some believe that Yair Rodriguez will be getting a rematch against “The Great” at UFC 320 in Guadalajara.

While the UFC’s use of Evloev has been met with backlash, a former 43-fight veteran thinks it simply boils down to business over sport.

RELATED: MOVSAR EVLOEV CLAIMS NEXT FIGHT IS BOOKED — BUT IT WON’T BE A UFC TITLE SHOT

Matt Brown Defends UFC Over Movsar Evloev Situation

The latest edition of MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer” saw Matt Brown come to the defense of the UFC, saying that the promotion has long been more focused on running a business rather than being a true sport.

“Unfortunately for a guy like Movsar, you have to be a real fan to even know who he is [much less] that he’s on a streak and that he could threaten a [champion],” Brown said. “The fact is most guys don’t know his name. You go to a bar and mention Movsar Evloev, no one’s going to know who the hell you’re talking about, and they put him into a pay-per-view or hell even a Fight Night or a co-main event on a pay-per-view, no one’s going to know or care.

“Again, you can’t necessarily diss the UFC or hate them for the way they do it. It just f*cks the guys like Movsar. He’s not out there trying to be Sean O’Malley and make pretty little social media videos. He’s not trying to sit around and use CapCut all day. He’s out there fighting like a true warrior that he is. Like a Belal Muhammad or a [Magomed] Ankalaev, we’ve seen it time and time again.”

While not yet made official by the UFC, it’s been reported that Evloev will be facing Aaron Pico on July 26 at a UFC show in Abu Dhabi. Pico is a former Bellator star who recently got out of his contract with PFL. It’s a big opportunity for Pico and a big risk for Evloev, who is hoping to leave no doubt that he should get a crack at the 145-pound gold.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

